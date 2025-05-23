Julianne Moore's Net Worth: From Luxury Cars, Properties, And Endorsements - A Look At The Siren Star's Earnings

MENAFN - Live Mint) Julianne Moore, the acclaimed American-British actress, is making headlines with her portrayal of Michaela Kell aka Kiki in the new Netflix show Sirens.

Julianne has carved out a remarkable career in Hollywood, amassing a net worth of $55 million. She rose to fame in the early 1990s, recognised for her emotionally rich performances, particularly portraying women in distress.

In 2020, she was ranked 11th in The New York Times ' list of the 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century.

Julianne's career in films and shows

Julianne Moore made a name for herself with a series of strong supporting roles during the '90s. Her breakthrough came with Robert Altman's Short Cuts in 1993, followed by impressive turns in Vanya on 42nd Street and Safe. By the mid-1990s, starring roles in blockbusters such as Nine Months and The Lost World: Jurassic Park made her a global name.

Oscar nominations poured in for her performances in Boogie Nights, The End of the Affair, Far from Heaven, and The Hours. Other standout roles include appearances in The Big Lebowski, Magnolia, Hannibal, and Children of Men. In the 2010s, she continued to shine with The Kids Are Alright and her award-winning portrayal of Sarah Palin in Game Change.

Her 2014 performance in Still Alice, where she played a linguistics professor diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, earned her the Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG Award, and ultimately, her first Academy Award.

That same year, she starred in Maps to the Stars and The Hunger Games : Mockingjay – Part 1. She followed this with more strong roles, including appearances in Wonderstruck, Suburbicon, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017.

Homes, Properties and Real Estate

Moore's success in film translated into an impressive property portfolio. In 1999, she purchased a duplex loft in New York's West Village for $911,500, later selling it for $1.95 million in 2002.

In 2003, she acquired a townhouse in the same area for $3.5 million, which she attempted to sell for up to $12.5 million. She still owns this property.

She also owns a home in the Hamptons, purchased in 2007 for $1.05 million. Although she listed it for sale in 2015, she later removed it from the market. During the 2020 pandemic, she and her family stayed there frequently, though they eventually moved to a nearby 10-acre property with enhanced security after an unexpected and unsettling incident involving a drunken intruder.

Julianne and her elite taste in cars

Julianne Moore's car collection reflects a mix of practicality and opulence. Her most modest vehicle is a Toyota Prius, priced at approximately $24,525. She also owns a luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth $112,150, and the pinnacle of her collection is the Lexus LS 600hL, valued at $113,150.

Brand Endorsements and Advocacy

Over the years, Moore has endorsed several high-profile brands including Revlon, Bulgari, Talbots, and L'Oréal. She's also known for popularising the barrel-jeans trend. Beyond her on-screen and commercial work, she actively supports social and political causes such as gun control and LGBTQ+ rights, using her platform to advocate for change.