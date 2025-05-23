Harvard President's Heartfelt Message As Trump Govt Blocks Enrollment Of Foreign Students: 'Will Do Utmost To Ensure...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A day after the Donald Trump administration revoked Harvard University's authority to enroll foreign students, its President Alan Garber issued a heartfelt statement for such students.

In a statement released on Friday, Garber also condemned the“unlawful and unwarranted” action of the Trump administration, saying that it puts the future of thousands and scholars across Harvard University.

“We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action. It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams,” he said.

Calling the foreign students affected by Thursday's action“vital members” of the school's community, the Harvard president said that the university will support them.

“For those international students and scholars affected by yesterday's action, know that you are vital members of our community. You are our classmates and friends, our colleagues and mentors, our partners in the work of this great institution” his statement read.

“Thanks to you, we know more and understand more, and our country and our world are more enlightened and more resilient. We will support you as we do our utmost to ensure that Harvard remains open to the world,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, Harvard University sued the Trump administration over its decision to revoke the Ivy League school's ability to enroll foreign students.

Alan Garber in his statement addressed the development, saying that they will push a motion for a temporary restraining order.

“We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow. As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars. The Harvard International Office will provide periodic updates as new information becomes available,” Garber said.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, Harvard called the revocation a "blatant violation" of the US Constitution and other federal laws, and had an "immediate and devastating effect" on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the university and its mission,” Harvard said.

“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the 389-year-old school added.