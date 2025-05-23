'Death...Death...Death': Did Donald Trump's 'Genocide' Claims To Cyril Ramaphosa Mirror South Africa's Reality?

Trump then pulled out a stack of printed news articles, repeatedly murmuring“death... death... death” as he handed them to Ramaphosa.

US President Donald Trump holds a news article during a meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 21. Trump rejected Ramaphosa's argument that there's no genocide against White Afrikaners, airing a video and showing images in the Oval Office that he said showed how they were beaten and killed.

The video spliced together incendiary clips of opposition figure Julius Malema singing the controversial“Kill the Boer” song and calling for land occupation, implying a racial genocide against white Afrikaners.

Notably, Malema, the provocative leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), secured only 9.5 per cent of the vote in South Africa's 2024 election.

Former president Jacob Zuma, who now heads his own opposition party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), also appeared in the video, singing in Zulu:“We are going to shoot them. They are going to run.”

Ramaphosa, taken aback, said he had never seen the video before, which was originally circulated by South African-born billionaire and Donald Trump adviser Elon Musk.

Ramaphosa arrived at the Oval Office prepared, accompanied by two champion white South African golfers, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, and South Africa's richest man, Johann Rupert.

The delegation's presence was a clear signal that Ramaphosa intended to defend his country's reputation robustly.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a press conference after his White House meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

At the heart of the confrontation is South Africa's contentious land expropriation legislation, enacted in January 2025. The law allows the South African government to seize private land for public purposes, including land reform, with“just and equitable” compensation.

In some cases, the law permits“nil compensation,” particularly if the land is abandoned or held purely for speculation. This law replaces a 1975 statute and aims to address the deep inequalities left by apartheid. According to an audit conducted in 2017 by the South African government, white South Africans-about 7 per cent of the population-still own over 70 per cent of the land.

Trump sharply criticised the law, accusing South Africa of“unjust racial discrimination” against white farmers and halting US aid in February 2025.

Trump also signed an executive order facilitating the relocation of white South Africans to the US as refugees, with the first group arriving earlier this month.

Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC) reject claims that the law is arbitrary or discriminatory, insisting it is a measured policy designed to redress historical injustices while maintaining fairness.

Donald Trump's claims of a“genocide” against white farmers have been widely rejected.

South Africa recorded 26,232 murders in 2024, averaging 72 murders per day, making it one of the most violent countries globally, according to South African Police Service (SAPS) official crime statistics for the 2024/2025 period.