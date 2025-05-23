'Death...Death...Death': Did Donald Trump's 'Genocide' Claims To Cyril Ramaphosa Mirror South Africa's Reality?
|2020
|21,000*
|2021
|25,900*
|2022
|27,000*
|2023
|27,000*
|2024
|26,232
(*Estimated based on trends and partial data from official sources)
However, farm murders in South Africa constitute a small fraction of this total. In the last quarter of 2024, police recorded 12 murders on farms, including those owned by Black smallholders, out of nearly 7,000 murders nationwide, the police data shows.
|Total Murders 2024
|26232
|Murders Last Quarter
|7000
|Farm Murders Last Quarter
|12
Experts emphasise that the primary motive for farm attacks is robbery rather than racial targeting. Many attackers were quoted as saying in interviews that victims of all races were targeted for cash and valuables.
The race of farm murder victims is not consistently recorded, but anecdotal evidence suggests both white and black farmers have been victims.
The controversial video shown by Donald Trump included a drone shot of white crosses on a hillside, claimed to be a memorial for murdered white farmers.
However, it is unclear where this footage was taken, and the Whitkruis Monument, which commemorates dead South African farmers, is located on private land.Also Read | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa praises Mahatma Gandhi Crime and social context in South Africa
South Africa's crime situation remains dire despite recent improvements. The South African Police Service reported a 1.6 per cent reduction in violent crimes in the final quarter of 2024, including a near 10 per cent drop in murders compared to the previous year, as per analysis done by BusinessTech, a South African news outlet.
Violent crime rates continue to be alarmingly high, with the bulk of offences concentrated in provinces such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, as per South African Police data.Murder rate per 100,000 population by province
Here is a textual representation of a graph showing the key crime statistics in South Africa in the third quarter of 2024 (October to December). This graph focuses on murder rates per 100,000 population by province.
Eastern Cape | ██████████████████ 19.6
Western Cape | ████████████████ 16.0
KwaZulu-Natal | ████████████ 12.6
Gauteng | ██████████ 10.3
Free State | ████████ 8.9
Northern Cape | ███████ 8.1
Mpumalanga | █████ 7.1
North West | █████ 6.9
Limpopo | ██ 3.4
(Note: Each '█' roughly equals 1.0 per 100,000 population)
The majority of murder victims nationwide are poor, under- or unemployed young black males, reflecting a crime pattern more closely associated with socio-economic factors than race, reports the Guardian.
South Africa's complex history of apartheid and economic inequality continues to fuel tensions, but the government insists on policies promoting equitable land distribution and crime reduction.Also Read | Trump's image of dead 'white farmers' came from footage in Congo, not SA Between political theatre and reality
President Donald Trump with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House
International observers point out that the Oval Office meeting exposed starkly different narratives. Trump's presentation of selective evidence, including a misattributed video from Congo, aimed to portray South Africa as a country where white farmers are persecuted, while Ramaphosa countered with facts and context in the presence of prominent South AfricansAlso Read | South African President Ramaphosa jokes about Qatar's airplane gift for Trump
The land expropriation law remains a sensitive issue in South Africa. But it remains to be seen whether Trump's claims will influence US-South Africa relations or his attendance at the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this year.
