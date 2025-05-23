Taiwan In 2025: A Proposal To Build Peace, Not Walls
Yet this is not just about three actors. The strategic future of East Asia – especially for US allies including Japan and South Korea – is closely tied to stability across the Taiwan Strait. A military crisis would not only trigger devastating economic fallout but also fracture the Indo-Pacific order. It is time to think beyond deterrence and toward a framework for peacebuilding.
That means rejecting“Finlandization” – the idea that Taiwan must remain politically neutral or muted in the face of external pressure – and instead embracing a cooperative trilateral structure that empowers Taiwan as a responsible stakeholder, not a geopolitical pawn.
In fact, Taiwan is already taking steps to avoid Finlandization. Despite mounting pressure, it has repeatedly emphasized its willingness to engage Beijing in dialogue. It has pursued humanitarian, trade and cultural exchanges as a form of soft diplomacy, even amid growing military tension. The island's vibrant civil society and outward-looking young people – many of whom admire both American values and Chinese heritage – represent an untapped potential for cross-strait healing.
