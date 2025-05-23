 Taiwan Expands Europe’S MICE Market At MEX Exhibition In Germany

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), in partnership with the International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), led a delegation to participate in the IMEX Frankfurt Exhibition from May 20 to 22, 2025.

Taiwan's MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) Pavilion showcased nearly 15 institutions and businesses from Taiwan's MICE industry. Over the three-day exhibition, lively business discussions successfully attracted many European and international buyers, demonstrating Taiwan's diverse strengths and collaborative potential in the MICE industry.

Last year, the exhibition drew buyers and exhibitors from over 150 countries, attracting approximately 13,264 visitors over its three-day run. A total of 64,993 business appointments were arranged. The Taiwan Pavilion hosted regular group presentations throughout the exhibition, showcasing Taiwan's unique MICE resources, excellent transportation accessibility, world-class venues, and tourism experiences blending personal warmth with innovative services. Each presentation had over 15 professional buyers. Through focused one-on-one discussions with key buyers from Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and other regions, the Taiwan delegation successfully held over 100 business meetings, resulting in fruitful matchmaking outcomes.

Another highlight of the exhibition was the live baking of Taiwanese egg cakes by Taiwan-based vendors in Germany, bringing Taiwan's street food culture to the international stage. Customers praised the excellent taste of the egg cakes and were deeply impressed by Taiwan's creative marketing approach. Tea and other small snacks were also available. This multi-sensory marketing and cultural experience significantly boosted the appeal of the Taiwan booth, making it one of the most talked-about features of the exhibition.

The delegation at IMEX actively participated in international forums and seminars, gaining valuable insights into industry dynamics and European market demand. These sessions covered key topics such as sustainable MICE practices, event technology, and global trends in incentive travel. Looking ahead, the Tourism Administration announced plans to enhance Taiwan's MICE professionals' international client attraction capabilities and boost the island's participation in the global MICE network.

The exhibition successfully expanded connections with buyers from German-speaking markets. It also attracted interest from organizers in several countries for planning future international conferences or incentive travel groups in Taiwan before 2027. Follow-up efforts are underway to build on these connections and cooperation. The Tourism Administration will continue to support Taiwanese businesses by providing business matchmaking opportunities and marketing assistance, aiming to strengthen public-private collaboration and promote the internationalization of Taiwan's MICE industry.

Taiwan boasts a robust MICE infrastructure, diverse tourism resources, professional event teams, and a friendly social environment, positioning it as a rising star in the Asia-Pacific MICE sector. To further enhance this status , Taiwan plans to continue participating in major international MICE platforms to enhance brand visibility and international connectivity, thereby creating more opportunities for international cooperation and tourism development.

IMEX Frankfurt 2025 is centred on the theme of “Impact,” highlighting the events industry's responsibility to contribute positively to global challenges. The exhibition encouraged MICE professionals worldwide to discuss events' environmental, social, and economic effects. A series of events and seminars explored relevant topics , including reducing carbon footprints created through events and promoting diversity, inclusivity, and social welfare through events. Through the exchange of ideas among MICE professionals from different perspectives, IMEX Frankfurt 2025 aimed to drive industry development and sustainability.

