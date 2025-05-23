ECCB Advises Citizens And Residents To Protect Themselves Against Financial Scams

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is urging all citizens and residents of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to stay vigilant against the rising threat of financial scams, including deceptive investment schemes and AI-powered frauds.

In this week's episode of ECCB Connects, CEO of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC), Alousia Faisal, discusses the growing threat of financial scams and offers practical advice on how individuals can protect themselves and their money.

Faisal defines financial scams as deceptive practices or fraudulent schemes designed to trick individuals into giving up their money or sensitive financial information. She explains that these scams fall under the broader category of financial fraud, which includes any illegal activity aimed at deceiving others for financial gain.

Faisal highlights several common types of scams including investment fraud schemes which promise high returns with little to no risk and often involve fake investments or securities. She also addresses phishing scams, where fake emails, texts, or websites are used to steal personal information, and fake prize scams, which claim that individuals have won the lottery and are required to make a payment to claim the prize. Faisal points to the recent Creators Alliance financial fraud case, which unfolded in several ECCU member countries, as a prime example of a pyramid scheme. In that scam, participants were encouraged to invest money and recruit others into the programme, with funds being converted to cryptocurrency and passed on to the scheme's owners.

Faisal urges the public to recognise key red flags of financial fraud, such as programmes that are not authorised by appropriate regulators or those promising zero risk and high returns in a short period. She also warns against schemes that may be convincing because family or friends recommend them. While trust in loved ones is important, it is crucial for individuals to verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunity. A key step in verification is checking for the necessary licenses from regulators to ensure the programme is authorised.

With the rise of emerging technologies, Faisal also addresses the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). She explains how scammers are increasingly using AI to replicate the voices and images of trusted individuals to deceive targets into participating in fraudulent activities.

If someone falls victim to a financial scam and loses money, Faisal advises them to report the fraud to local authorities, including the police and the Financial Intelligence Units. She also notes that ECSRC provides a complaint form on its website at , where individuals can file reports.

The post ECCB advises citizens and residents to protect themselves against financial scams appeared first on Caribbean News Global .