Kashmir's Silent Battle To Keep Business Alive

By Syed Zameer Raza Safvi

I was in 11th grade in 2007. My friends and I spent most of our days dreaming about the future: what courses we'd pick, what colleges we'd aim for. But one thing we never talked about was starting a business. That just wasn't in the air around us. Our parents wanted us to be doctors, engineers, judges. Anything steady, anything safe.

Only one classmate ever mentioned business. His older brother ran a small travel agency. He'd talk about cabs, tourists, and how Kashmir could thrive if peace lasted.

Slowly, his confidence rubbed off on some of us. A few even began to imagine running their own ventures. But we always hit the same wall: how do you do business in a place where life can be shut down overnight?

Then 2008 arrived, and everything fell apart.

That summer, protests erupted over a controversial land transfer to the Amarnath Shrine Board. What started as political disagreement quickly turned into weeks of marches, clashes, and mass shutdowns. Roads emptied, shops stayed closed, and tension hung in the air.

By September, over 40 civilians were resting in different cemeteries. We stayed indoors, listening to news bulletins and the sound of gunfire from our windows. Schools remained shut for months. So did any dreams we had of becoming entrepreneurs.

I later heard that my classmate's brother-who once welcomed tourists with brochures and bookings-was now selling apples from a cart to feed his family.

We hoped that was the worst of it. But in 2010, the Valley exploded again. What followed was five months of street protests, stone pelting, and curfews. Over 120 civilians died. Most were young.

I remember the silence of empty roads, the helplessness of not being able to visit relatives, and the panic every time mobile networks were cut.

A friend of mine had just taken a bank loan to buy a cab. He was hoping to drive tourists around Gulmarg. That cab sat in his driveway for months, untouched. Eventually, he sold it at a loss just to repay the loan.

But Kashmiris are used to rebuilding. That's what we do. We move forward after every fall. Slowly, things picked up again, until 2016.

Protests that summer were the most intense I'd ever seen. Schools, shops, even hospitals struggled to function. The shutdown lasted nearly five months. Internet was gone. Newspapers faced curbs. This time, it felt like something inside people truly broke.

Then came 2019. The abrogation of Article 370. A total communication blackout. I still remember how surreal it felt to lose touch with the outside world for weeks. Some areas were under restrictions for nearly eight months. Many small businesses collapsed quietly. The ones that survived did so by sheer will.

After all those years, we began 2020 with almost no expectations. But slowly, the air changed. For the first time in over a decade, there was something close to normal.

New cafés opened. Young people started online delivery services. Shopping malls and cab apps began popping up. Everyone seemed to be trying something new. My own cousin launched a winter clothing brand and started shipping across India. It felt like we were finally being allowed to breathe again.

Then, the Pahalgam attack happened.

News of the attack spread quickly. But for us, it wasn't just a breaking news headline. It felt like someone had stabbed the heart of our recovery.

In every café, home, and shop, people said the same thing: Not again.

We've seen this cycle too many times. Every time Kashmir starts to stand, something pulls it down. But something is different now. People are angrier. And more determined.

No one wants to go back to the hopelessness of the past. Locals came out and condemned the attack in loud, united voices. Some rushed to help the injured. Others offered shelter to stranded tourists. In the middle of grief, there was this quiet resistance: We will not let this break us.

The hospitality industry is not just about money for us. It's personal. We've grown up in homes where a stranger at the door is treated like family. During snowstorms or highway closures, I've seen families offer meals to tourists without being asked. This is who we are.

Still, we can't do this alone.

The government has to act. Not with curbs, but with support, protection, and genuine investment in people's futures.

If young Kashmiris want to start a business, they should be able to do it without fear that tomorrow it'll all come crashing down again.

The author is a freelance writer and can be reached at [email protected] . Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.