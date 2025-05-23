Deputy Statistics Chief Flags Risks Of Informal Economy In Non-Oil Sectors

The share of the unobserved economy in Azerbaijan's gross domestic product stands at 7.7%, Deputy Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Rauf Salimov stated during an international scientific-practical conference titled "The role, duties and responsibilities of supervisory authorities in combating the legalization of criminally acquired property and the financing of terrorism," Azernews reports.

