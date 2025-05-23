Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Government Bond Market Grows 9-Fold Since 2018

Azerbaijan's Government Bond Market Grows 9-Fold Since 2018


2025-05-23 03:07:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Since 2018, as a result of the successful implementation of the Medium and Long-Term Strategy for the Management of the Public Debt of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the government bond market has grown nearly ninefold, reaching 9 billion manats.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN23052025000195011045ID1109588686

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search