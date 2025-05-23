403
Pointo Revive India's Ambassador For A Greener Tomorrow In Kolkata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22nd May 2025, New Delhi : Pointo, a leading innovator in India's Energy Solution sector, has announced a strategic collaboration with Jadavpur University (JU) to transform fossil fuel-powered Hindustan Ambassador cars into fully electric vehicles (EVs). This landmark project goes beyond retrofitting and is a powerful move towards the larger national goal of transitioning from fossil fuels to sustainable electric mobility.
Known for their reputation in creating a circular economy in the battery industry, Pointo is at the forefront of offering affordable and scalable energy solution models and building a vast supply and distribution network. This collaboration marks a significant leap in showcasing batteries as power sources and also as enablers of transformation, converting decades-old diesel-run vehicles into emission-free electric cars.
The initiative follows a comprehensive two-part roadmap:
Part A involves the detailed design and engineering of the retrofitting process for Hindustan Ambassador models - Classic, Grand, Avigo, and Encore. This includes vehicle diagnostics, electric motor and powertrain integration, smart battery placement, chassis and suspension adaptations, and embedding advanced BMS (Battery Management System) and telemetry software.
Part B focuses on achieving full regulatory compliance for pan-India deployment. The EVs will undergo rigorous testing to meet the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), receive emission-free certification, and secure approvals from authorities like the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).
This project addresses a deeper societal and environmental challenge. For instance, the iconic yellow Ambassador taxis, still in operation in parts of Kolkata and other cities, are powered by ageing diesel engines. These contribute significantly to urban air pollution and declining public health standards.
By transforming these vehicles into EVs, the initiative tackles air quality degradation at its source, providing a replicable, scalable solution for thousands of such vehicles across Indian cities.
While the project begins in West Bengal, its implications are national. India's larger vision of going all-electric by 2030, as championed by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, makes the timing of this initiative especially significant.
With successful execution, this model can be replicated across other legacy diesel fleets and diesel engines in various other industries (energy storage, replacement of heavy diesel engines/ generators, integration with renewables and large-grid supplies) in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, and beyond. This will usher in a new era of urban electric mobility and energy storage powered by Indian engineering and innovation, especially in areas with lower energy storage support and the use of heavy diesel engines as power source.
"This partnership with Jadavpur University marks a major step towards transforming India's Clean Energy Storage and Power legacy," said Riki Biswas, CEO and Director, Pointo. "With our expertise in battery technology and JU's engineering excellence, we aim to not just retrofit vehicles but build a platform where the dependency on fossil fuels is reduced and batteries as a source of power and storage are promoted. This project has the potential to reduce emissions at scale, create livelihood opportunities, and preserve automotive heritage while aligning with our national electric mobility goals."
The retrofitted Hindustan Ambassadors will represent a unique fusion of India's automotive history with the future of electric transportation. More than a product innovation, this initiative embodies a systems-level change, bringing together battery technology, sustainable engineering, and energy policy alignment.
This collaboration between Pointo and Jadavpur University is a bold step in shaping a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable India, one vehicle at a time.
About Pointo:
Founded in 2019 by IIT Guwahati alumnus Riki Biswas, Pointo is a leading force in India's electric mobility sector, redefining battery access through a robust Battery-as-a-Service model. With over 7,000 lithium-ion batteries deployed and 8,000+ active EV users, Pointo offers financeable, trackable, and smart batteries primarily for electric three-wheelers. The company's proprietary "DNA" technology ensures full traceability, theft protection, and lifecycle transparency. Backed by AI-powered tracking and predictive maintenance, Pointo is building a circular energy economy that serves both mobility and grid sectors. With active partnerships across OEMs, financial institutions, and insurers, and operations expanding pan-India, Pointo is accelerating India's transition to clean, affordable, and intelligent electric energy.
About Jadavpur University:
Jadavpur University is a public state university located in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Established in 1955, JU has a strong reputation for academic excellence, particularly in engineering, science, and technology. The university is committed to research and innovation, contributing significantly to various fields of knowledge and societal development.
