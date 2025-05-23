403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Asks Afghanistan Not To Harbor Terrorists
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 23 (KUNA) -- Pakistan military on Friday asked Afghanistan not to harbor "terrorists" who are carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.
Answering a question by KUNA during a press conference, Director General of Pakistan military's media wing Inter services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, "Afghanistan is a brotherly, neighborly Islamic country. Please don't harbor these terrorists."
"Pakistanis have always treated Afghanistan with a lot of love.
"They still come here to study, for medical treatment and we have welcomed them with a lot of respect," he noted.
He asked the Afghan government to take action against terrorists' training institutions and centers present in Afghanistan.
He further said, "Pakistan and Afghanistan have generational bonding with each other and India is trying to use Afghan soil against Pakistan."
The spokesperson for Pakistan military accused India of involvement in a terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar district of Balochistan province that killed five people, including three children, and injured 53 others, including 39 children.
He blamed India for "sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize the region."
He said that, "We have credible information and evidence that India, through its proxies, is fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces."
He said Pakistan is a responsible state and acts rationally, and is resolving the problems of Balochistan synergistically through unity of all elements of national power to steer the province to progress and stability.
Pakistan's Interior Secretary Captain Khurram Muhammad Agha addressing the joint press conference condemned the "cowardly attack on innocent lives" and vowed retaliation.
He said, "Our response will be decisive. They will not succeed," adding that the incident was not an isolated act of terror but a calculated strike on "Pakistan's traditions and educational values." (end)
sbk
Answering a question by KUNA during a press conference, Director General of Pakistan military's media wing Inter services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, "Afghanistan is a brotherly, neighborly Islamic country. Please don't harbor these terrorists."
"Pakistanis have always treated Afghanistan with a lot of love.
"They still come here to study, for medical treatment and we have welcomed them with a lot of respect," he noted.
He asked the Afghan government to take action against terrorists' training institutions and centers present in Afghanistan.
He further said, "Pakistan and Afghanistan have generational bonding with each other and India is trying to use Afghan soil against Pakistan."
The spokesperson for Pakistan military accused India of involvement in a terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar district of Balochistan province that killed five people, including three children, and injured 53 others, including 39 children.
He blamed India for "sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize the region."
He said that, "We have credible information and evidence that India, through its proxies, is fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces."
He said Pakistan is a responsible state and acts rationally, and is resolving the problems of Balochistan synergistically through unity of all elements of national power to steer the province to progress and stability.
Pakistan's Interior Secretary Captain Khurram Muhammad Agha addressing the joint press conference condemned the "cowardly attack on innocent lives" and vowed retaliation.
He said, "Our response will be decisive. They will not succeed," adding that the incident was not an isolated act of terror but a calculated strike on "Pakistan's traditions and educational values." (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment