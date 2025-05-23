Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pakistan Asks Afghanistan Not To Harbor Terrorists


2025-05-23 03:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 23 (KUNA) -- Pakistan military on Friday asked Afghanistan not to harbor "terrorists" who are carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.
Answering a question by KUNA during a press conference, Director General of Pakistan military's media wing Inter services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, "Afghanistan is a brotherly, neighborly Islamic country. Please don't harbor these terrorists."
"Pakistanis have always treated Afghanistan with a lot of love.
"They still come here to study, for medical treatment and we have welcomed them with a lot of respect," he noted.
He asked the Afghan government to take action against terrorists' training institutions and centers present in Afghanistan.
He further said, "Pakistan and Afghanistan have generational bonding with each other and India is trying to use Afghan soil against Pakistan."
The spokesperson for Pakistan military accused India of involvement in a terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar district of Balochistan province that killed five people, including three children, and injured 53 others, including 39 children.
He blamed India for "sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to destabilize the region."
He said that, "We have credible information and evidence that India, through its proxies, is fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces."
He said Pakistan is a responsible state and acts rationally, and is resolving the problems of Balochistan synergistically through unity of all elements of national power to steer the province to progress and stability.
Pakistan's Interior Secretary Captain Khurram Muhammad Agha addressing the joint press conference condemned the "cowardly attack on innocent lives" and vowed retaliation.
He said, "Our response will be decisive. They will not succeed," adding that the incident was not an isolated act of terror but a calculated strike on "Pakistan's traditions and educational values." (end)
sbk


MENAFN23052025000071011013ID1109588589

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search