Kuwaiti Min. Attends Dinner Banquet Hosted By Turkiye's 1St Lady


2025-05-23 03:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila attended a dinner banquet hosted by the First Lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan in honor of participants in the International Family Forum.
During the event, heads of delegations of various countries exchanged views on the challenges facing families and ways to enhance family role in social stability and sustainable development.
Dr. Al-Huwaila commended the depth of relations between Kuwait and Turkiye, hailing the leading role of Turkiye in promoting global dialogue on family and child issues. (end)
