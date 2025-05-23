403
US Ambassador Assigned As Special Envoy For Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 23 (KUNA) -- (KUNA) -- US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack said Friday he was appointed as Special Envoy to Syria, to implement President Donald Trump's vision for "a prosperous stable Syria."
President Trump has outlined his clear vision of a prosperous Middle East and a stable Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors, the Ambassador said a statement.
On May 13, the President committed to lifting the United States' crippling sanctions against Syria to enable the new government to stabilize the country.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio now has the responsibility of executing the President's vision and has said "the lifting of the sanctions opens up incredible opportunities around the region for all kinds of peace and security and the end of conflicts and wars."
"As President Trump's representative in Turkiye, I am proud to assume the role of the US Special Envoy for Syria and support Secretary Rubio in the realization of the President's vision," Ambassador Barrack affirmed.
"The cessation of sanctions against Syria will preserve the integrity of our primary objective - the enduring defeat of ISIS - and will give the people of Syria a chance for a better future.
"In this way, we, together with regional partners including Turkiye and the Gulf, are enabling the Syrian government to restore peace, security, and the hope of prosperity. In the words of the President, we will work together, and we will succeed together," he added. (end)
