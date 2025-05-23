MSI Marks Pivotal Growth With Grand Opening Of Norfolk Distribution Center

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On Thursday, May 22, MSI Virginia hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by city officials to celebrate the completion of the local investment. The event included remarks from MSI and local government leaders and guided tours of the 548,000-square-foot facility. The grand opening of this monumental distribution center reflects MSI's drive for expansion and commitment to making dream surfaces attainable throughout the U.S.

The port location serves as a prime position for importing and distributing flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products throughout the region. The new distribution center is expected to create at least 80 jobs, contributing to local economic growth.

"This facility is a game-changer for how we serve our customers, but it's also so much more than that," said Zachery Chavis, Operations Director. "We're creating good jobs, investing in the local economy, and becoming part of a community that's welcomed us with open arms. It's exciting to know that what we're building here in Suffolk is going to make a real impact - both for our customers and our neighbors."

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for QTM Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

