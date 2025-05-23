Magnera Announces Participation In The Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1X1 Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) today announced its participation in the Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Investor Conference. Magnera's CEO, Curt Begle, CFO & Treasurer, Jim Till, and EVP, Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Strategy, Robert Weilminster will meet with institutional investors June 3-4, 2025 in Boston, MA.

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 46 global facilities, Magnera is supported by over 8,500 employees.

Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit magnera.com for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

Investor Contact:

Robert Weilminster

