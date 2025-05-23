Yardi Expert David Bellew Elected To Argentum Board Of Directors

Senior director of Senior Living Suite joins board of national senior living industry association

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bellew, senior director, client services at Yardi®, was elected to the Argentum Board of Directors and took a seat at the May 20 board meeting. Argentum is the leading national trade association serving companies that own, operate and support professionally managed senior living communities. Yardi, a sponsor of Argentum for over 20 years, is now an Argentum Platinum partner.

The Argentum Board of Directors plays a critical role in shaping strategic direction, advising on policy and advocacy. The board drives initiatives that support quality care, workforce development and operational success in the senior living sector.

David Bellew is an accomplished leader in the health care industry with more than 20 years of experience implementing enterprise software systems. Bellew joined Yardi in 2014, working with Yardi Senior Living Suite clients.

"I'm honored to serve on the board, collaborating to improve the quality of life for senior living residents and support the workforce that cares for them," Bellew said. "The mission of the board directly aligns with my daily work leading teams who are dedicated to helping our clients use technology to enhance resident care and empower staff."

Learn more about Argentum . To learn how integrated senior living software transforms resident care, visit Yardi Senior Living .

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi .

Logo -

SOURCE Yardi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED