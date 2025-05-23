Mobilex Hits Top Gear At The Indy 500 With Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For MobileX, this marks a bold new chapter in its motorsports portfolio as it continues to align with high-performance teams and events that embody speed, precision and innovation. Much like the Indy 500 pushes the limits of engineering and endurance, MobileX is redefining what's possible in wireless, delivering smarter, more flexible service that helps customers pay only for what they use, never more than $24.88/month.*

"MobileX is built for performance, on the track and in the marketplace," said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX. "The Indy 500 is more than just a race, it's a celebration of technology, endurance and pushing limits - the same principles that drive us to redefine wireless. We're thrilled to team up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and support three incredibly talented drivers in one of the most watched sporting events in the world."

MobileX branding will appear on RLL's No. 15, No. 30, and No. 45 Hondas - driven by Graham Rahal, Devlin DeFrancesco and Louis Foster, respectively - as the team takes on the most iconic race in American motorsports this weekend.

"We are excited MobileX chose to partner with RLL at the world's largest single day sporting event, forging a dynamic connection with millions of passionate fans across the globe," said Bobby Rahal, team co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan.

With more than a century of history and global fanfare, the Indy 500 remains one of the most prestigious motorsport events in the world. Known as The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the race draws over 300,000 fans to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and millions more tuning in worldwide. The 2025 Indianapolis 500 will air live on FOX beginning at 10:00 am ET on Sunday, May 25. For more information on MobileX, please visit mymobilex . For more information about RLL, visit .

*Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex .

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2025, the team will compete in its 34th year of competition and will attempt to add to its 30 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato -- their 37 poles, 112 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 - Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 24 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 103 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2025 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.

