Housing Leadership Council Of Tampa Bay To Host 2025 Regional Affordable Housing Forum On June 3, 2025

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Leadership Council of Tampa Bay (HLCTB) will host the 2025 Tampa Bay Regional Affordable Housing Forum on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Centre Club in Tampa, Florida. This full-day event will unite housing developers, policymakers, financial experts, and community leaders to address the region's housing affordability crisis through collaboration and innovation.

Agenda Overview

The forum opens with remarks from Kimberly Overman, HLCTB Founder, followed by a presentation of Beyond the Front Door, a regional housing impact study by Shannon Kalahar of Tampa Bay Partnership. The keynote address will be delivered by Leroy Moore, SVP/COO of the Tampa Housing Authority and Secretary of the Florida Housing Coalition.

Panel 1: Current Housing Challenges and Opportunities

Moderated by Tori Boyd of Signature Property Development, this panel will explore the state of the housing market, the scarcity of developable land, and the impact of funding cycles. Panelists include Chris Savino (Archway Partners), Dan Coakley (PMG), Shawn Wilson (Blue Sky Communities), and George Romagnoli (Neighborhood Lending Partners).

Panel 2: Homeownership Challenges

Led by Chaikirah Parker of TLC Sunshine Financial, this session will focus on expanding access to homeownership in underserved communities. Panelists such as Sylvia Alvarez (Housing & Education Alliance), Aidza Antonio Thomas (Solita's House), Frank Cornier (Tampa Bay NHS), and Frank DuBose (Alfa Residential Development Holdings) will share strategies to overcome financial and systemic barriers.

Panel 3: Innovative Housing Solutions

Moderated by Layla Hayavi of North Tampa Housing Development Corporation, this panel will highlight creative approaches to increasing housing stock, including prefab construction, tiny homes, employer-sponsored housing, and faith-based development. Speakers include Ernest Coney Jr., Milton Pratt Jr., David Iloanya, and Maggie Rogers.

The afternoon features collaborative workgroups led by Dayna Lazarus of the Florida Housing Coalition, followed by closing remarks from Kimberly Overman and a networking reception.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Premium and business partnerships are available for organizations committed to housing equity.

About the Housing Leadership Council of Tampa Bay

Founded in 2023, the Housing Leadership Council of Tampa Bay is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the availability of affordable and workforce housing for all income levels in the region.

