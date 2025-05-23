Cross Medical Group Introduces Hydrafacial Treatments For Advanced Skin Rejuvenation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Philadelphia Area Team is Offering a New, Highly Customizable Skin Resurfacing Option Starting This Spring

PHILADELPHIA and VILLANOVA, Pa., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Medical Group is pleased to announce that HydraFacial treatments are now available at the practice. A HydraFacial at their Philadelphia and Villanova offices, which is sometimes referred to as“hydradermabrasion,” is an advanced skin resurfacing treatment that provides a renewed glow to your complexion through a combination of deep cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, and hydration, along with the infusion of customized serums that are designed to deeply nourish the skin. This non-invasive, medical-grade skin treatment improves many common skincare concerns with no side effects and little to no downtime.

Environmental or lifestyle factors can result in the accumulation of dead skin cells, causing your skin to appear dull, lifeless, or flaky when not removed effectively. Moreover, as your skin ages, it becomes thinner, and accumulated sun damage over the years can contribute to a loss of radiance. A HydraFacial can be ideal for removing the dead skin, debris, and oils that can build up on the outer surface of the skin. There are three main steps involved: cleansing, extraction, and hydration. In addition to removing dirt and impurities, HydraFacials also help to boost circulation.

HydraFacial patients may notice brighter and smoother skin with fewer acne breakouts after the procedure, and these results can last for up to one month or more. This gentle, highly versatile, and well-tolerated facial rejuvenation treatment is beneficial for patients of all ages, skin types, and skin tones, at any time of the year. The serums that are infused into the pores during a HydraFacial are tailored to address the specific needs of each patient. They provide plumper, deeply hydrated, and nourished skin.

Cross Medical Group also offers many surgical cosmetic treatments for the face, breast, and body, along with other non-surgical treatments including minimally invasive injectables, skin rejuvenation and resurfacing options, lasers and lights, and body contouring procedures at their offices in Philadelphia and Villanova. Their team is committed to the utmost safety and high-quality results.

For more information about HydraFacials, contact Cross Medical Group . Call their office in Philadelphia (215) 561-9100 or Main Line's Villanova (610) 688-9100. You can also send a message online to request a consultation.