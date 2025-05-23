GLOBAL Raises $450,000 At Their Acceptability Gala As Celebrities & Congress Step Out For People With Down Syndrome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Down Syndrome Foundation Honored Reps. Aderholt and DeGette at Event that Featured Multiplatinum Artist & Actor Phillip Phillips and Inclusive Dance Team

Denver, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) held its seventh annual AcceptAbility Gala , Washington DC's largest fundraiser for people with Down syndrome, raising $450,000 to support important research and medical care benefiting people with Down syndrome. Representatives Robert Aderholt (R-AL) and Diana DeGette (D-CO) received GLOBAL's highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award , and pledged their continued strong advocacy in Congress to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome.

“At GLOBAL, we work hard every day to elongate life and improve health outcomes for our loved ones with Down syndrome,” says GLOBAL Co-Founder, President, and CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten .“Last night we brought together a room full of bipartisan support from Congress, NIH leadership, self-advocates, families and corporate leaders, all celebrating the impact of GLOBAL's work and a brighter future for people with Down syndrome. The joy and excitement at our event, and the tangible outcome of our work together, is truly rewarding!”

“People with Down syndrome are a beautiful reminder that we are all fearfully and wonderfully made in God's image,” says Congressman Robert Aderholt .“I am honored to receive the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award from GLOBAL and to support their important mission to extend life and improve health outcomes for individuals with Down syndrome. Last night's AcceptAbility Gala was truly inspiring. It was a joy to be surrounded by so many incredible self-advocates, their families, dedicated professionals, and fellow Members of Congress. The evening underscored how vital continued investment in Down syndrome research is-not just for improving health-but for affirming the dignity and God-given worth of every life. It sends a powerful message to the world that individuals who are differently-abled have unique value and purpose.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation with the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award,” says Congresswoman Diane DeGette .“Last night's AcceptAbility Gala was truly a celebration of people with Down syndrome and what biomedical research at the NIH is doing to improve their lives. I am proud to have reintroduced the bipartisan DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act earlier this week which will ensure NIH continues to pursue innovative and groundbreaking research that includes people with Down syndrome. It is amazing what GLOBAL and my dear friends John Sie and Michelle Sie Whitten have built at the Crnic Institute and the Sie Center for Down Syndrome in Colorado. Together, we are creating a brighter future for children and adults with Down syndrome.”

Celebrities passionate about the cause included Multiplatinum Artist & Actor, Phillip Phillips ; actor, author and public speaker Frank Stephens ; author and public speaker David Egan ; six-time Emmy® Award-winner Chuck Todd , and three-time Emmy® Award-winner Autria Godfrey who emceed the gala.

The evening was dedicated to long-time GLOBAL supporter and Frank Stephens' mother, Cornelia“Corny” Stephens . Corny passed away after a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer's disease. A video tribute also honored music icon Quincy Jones who passed away last November.

Held at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, the event was attended by GLOBAL awardee alums,

Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) who presented the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award to Representative Robert Aderholt , Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO) who presented the award to Representative Diana DeGette , Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) who presented her scholarship award, and Pete Stauber (R-MN).

Representatives DeGette and Hudson, and Senator Hickenlooper, thrilled the audience when they announced the House and Senate reintroduction of the game-changing bill, the DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act . The bill will ensure that the trans-NIH Down syndrome funding program called the INCLUDE Project will continue to exist and grow. The bill is a legacy for the memory of GLOBAL Ambassador DeOndra Dixon who is Academy and Grammy Award-winning Jamie Foxx's younger sister. Jamie Foxx is one of GLOBAL's international spokespeople. It is also a testament to the dedication of the now-retired Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA).

To recognize the transformative leadership of two key Congressional Champions, the Rosa DeLauro GLOBAL Advancement Award with a post-secondary scholarship was provided to Leo Weeks from Herndon, Virginia and the Tom Cole GLOBAL Advancement Award was provided to Gabby Parillon from Lewes, Delaware. Representative Rosa DeLauro was on-hand to personally present the Advancement Award, leaving the audience inspired to do even more for people with Down syndrome and their families.

With the help of GLOBAL Ambassador Tucker Emry and his family, Erin Book Mullen , co-chairs Natalie Farr Harrison and her husband Guy Harrison , and our amazing Sponsors , the inspirational gala attracted 400 attendees and raised $450,000 for GLOBAL's life-saving research and medical care. GLOBAL supports over 200 researchers on the Anschutz Medical Campus at the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome and at the Alzheimer's and Cognition Center , as well as 2,500 patients from 33 states and 10 countries at the Sie Center for Down Syndrome . For nearly two decades, Down syndrome was one of the least federally funded genetic conditions in the United States.

At the end of the evening, Phillip Phillips wowed the audience not only with his beautiful voice but by connecting with fans and bringing self-advocates with Down syndrome on stage while performing an intimate, heartfelt performance of some of his biggest hits including Gone, Gone, Gone and Home, and solo dancer Robert Wallop and inclusive dance team RhythmXpress delighted attendees with dance performances set to Papa's Got a Brand New Bag and a Hairspray medley.

Additional notables in attendance included GLOBAL Chairman John J. Sie , GLOBAL Ambassadors Sophia Whitten , Charlotte (Charley) Fonfara-LaRose , and Abby Ashbrook ; Directors from the NIH Drs. Jay Bhattacharya , Richard Hodes , Gary Gibbons , Alison Cernich , Walter Koroshetz , Michael Chiang , Monica Webb Hooper , Anna Mazzucco and Annica Wayman ; Jim Hudson and Heather Sachs from the National Down Syndrome Congress , and executives from Black Down Syndrome Association , Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas , Virginia Down Syndrome Association , 321 Foundation , Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville , and Down Syndrome Association of Delaware .

About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 110 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome , the Sie Center for Down Syndrome , the University of Colorado Alzheimer's and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL's widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome , Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information , and the award-winning magazine

Down Syndrome World TM . GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and

the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show , the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

