Kickcharge Creative Celebrates 30 Years Of Business

KickCharge Creative team stands in front of NJ headquarters.

NJ-Based Agency Marks Three Decades of Boosting Brands & Changing Lives

- Dan AntonelliWASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KickCharge Creative , a global branding and digital marketing agency, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary this May. Founded in 1995 by CEO Dan Antonelli , KickCharge has spent the past three decades shaping over 3,000 brands and influencing hundreds of thousands of lives through its innovative and strategic approach to branding.Since its inception, KickCharge Creative has been dedicated to building brands that stand out and drive meaningful change. With a dedicated focus on home service companies, the agency has established thousands of powerful brand identities that fuel growth and success while holistically elevating the trades.“This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our clients and our passion for helping them live out their dreams,” said Antonelli.“Over the past 30 years, we have helped businesses define their identities, tell their stories and grow beyond what they ever thought possible. We're incredibly proud of our legacy and despite how far we've come, we're just getting started.”Terri Lynne Briggs, Chief Operating & Experience Officer, added,“At KickCharge, we have seen firsthand how the right brand can change the entire trajectory of a company. It has been our honor to do this again and again and again-for 30 years running. Nothing has brought us more joy than having the opportunity to work with incredible businesses and make an impact that extends far beyond logos and marketing strategies. This anniversary is not just about looking back-it's about charging forward.”To commemorate this milestone, KickCharge will be hosting a team barbecue with employees and their families.Please visit the company's 30th anniversary page to go back in time with KickCharge and hear some of the many heartwarming stories from clients, leadership and veteran employees.About KickCharge CreativeKickCharge Creative is a renowned branding and digital marketing agency that has revolutionized the industry through its innovative approach to home service branding and marketing. Led by CEO Dan Antonelli, KickCharge has created more home service brands than any other agency in the world. By pioneering the concept of disruptive branding within the trades, KickCharge has gained worldwide recognition for its ability to drastically improve businesses and change lives for the past 30 years.

Kimberly Pereira

KickCharge Creative

+1 908-835-9000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

The KickCharge Story - 30 Years of Branding

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.