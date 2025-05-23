Tom Sawyer Software Releases Major Update To Tom Sawyer Explorations

Improved layouts in Explorations 1.2 make complex relationships easier to understand helping analysts find insights faster.

Enhancing Flexibility and Clarity in Graph Analysis

- Brendan Madden, CEO, Tom Sawyer SoftwareBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization technology, today announced a new release of Tom Sawyer Explorations, the advanced graph intelligence application designed to help analysts uncover critical insights in complex data.This release expands analysts' flexibility in how they explore data and delivers even cleaner, more readable visualizations, further empowering users to make informed decisions faster.New in This Release:Support for Custom Queries: Analysts can now write and execute their own Cypher or Gremlin queries directly within the application. This feature gives advanced users the freedom to craft custom graph queries in their preferred syntax-while still accessing the same powerful visual insights provided by the visual Query Builder.Enhanced Hierarchical Layouts: Complex relationships just got easier to understand. Improved hierarchical layout algorithms reduce edge crossings by 30–50% in orthogonal edge routing, producing clearer, more structured diagrams. These enhancements simplify interpretation of dense networks and help analysts find insights faster.“This release gives analysts more control and delivers visualizations that help them understand connections in their data,” said Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer Software.“By combining powerful query capabilities with even smarter graph layout, we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in graph exploration.”To learn more about Tom Sawyer Explorations and its advanced capabilities request a live demo or free trial today.About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

