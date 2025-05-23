UAE: When Is Eid Al Adha? Likely First Day Of Dhul Hijjah Revealed

Eid Al Adha, the festival of sacrifice, is just around the corner. The holiday falls on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah and marks the end of the Hajj season.

As the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, dates of holidays and other Islamic events depend on the sighting of the Moon. However, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, an astronomy expert, has predicted the day the festival will fall on, based on astronomical calculations.

Al Jarwan, who is the Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, has said that the first day of Dhul Hijjah is likely to fall on Wednesday, May 28.

This means that, on the basis of astronomical calculations, Friday, June 6, 2025, will be Eid Al Adha.

Speaking to Arabic-language newspaper Emarat Al Youm, Jarwan said that the new Moon of Dhul Hijjah will be born on Tuesday, May 27 at 7.02am in the UAE. By sunset, the Moon will be above the horizon and will remain so for about 38 minutes - making it visible.

He noted, however, that the official announcement of religious occasions is made by the relevant authorities in accordance with Islamic legal guidelines.