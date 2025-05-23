Apple To Pay 25% Tariff If Phones Not Made In US, Trump Says
US President Donald Trump said on Friday Apple will have to pay a 25 per cent tariff if phones sold in the country are not made within its borders.
Shares of the iPhone maker fell more than 3 per cent on the news in premarket trading.
"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," he wrote in a Truth Social post.
Earlier this month, CEO Tim Cook told analysts that tariffs could add about $900 million in costs this quarter as the iPhone maker shifts its vast supply chain to minimise the impact of President Donald Trump's trade war.
Cook also said Apple's planned $500 billion in spending to expand its US footprint would involve both capital outlays and increased operational expenses as it builds out server and chip factories with its manufacturing partners.
In addition, he outlined how Apple has started to build up a stockpile of products so that the majority of its devices sold in the US this quarter will not come from China.
Taken together, analysts said the moves showed one of the most profitable companies in the history of business battening its hatches as it moves into uncharted waters.
