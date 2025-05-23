How Will India Fare In Its Tariff War With The US?

Question: With the tariff war going on, will India be able to come out the winner, as predicted in a section of the media? In what way will Indian exporters be able to benefit under the evolving trade regime?

ANSWER: Steps are being taken to incentivise exporters. Last week, the Commerce Ministry announced major benefits focused on providing low cost and collateral free loans which would give incentives for boosting credit for e-commerce. An interest equalisation scheme has been announced for new exporters and medium, small and micro enterprises. The proposal is to reset interest rates annually by benchmarking them to rates in other countries that Indian exports are competing with. The reason is that interest rates in India are twice the level prevailing in countries such as China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Exporters will get the benefit upfront and banks will be reimbursed.

The government is also seeking to deal with the hardships faced by exporters on account of banks demanding collaterals. It is proposed to provide over 80 per cent of the collateral requirement based on track record through an online evaluation and monitoring mechanism. The Commerce Ministry has also come up with a proposal to provide easier access to working capital through trade finance instruments with post-shipment tools such as factoring, reverse factoring and vendor financing for small exporters.

A focused market access initiative is also planned to help exporters tap new opportunities. Government will support their participation in trade fairs and meet upto 90% of the cost. This will also help small enterprises to promote branding. Assistance is also to be provided for export logistics and overseas warehousing.

Question: With artificial intelligence being widely applied by business organisations in India, will this result in less employment opportunities and lower job creation?

ANSWER: Recent figures released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation for the period April 2024 to February 2025 show that during this eleven month period new employees enrolled hit an all-time high of 13.22 million. In short, there was a net addition of around 1.2 million every month. This is partly on account of the fact that the Indian economy grew by 6.4 per cent during the fiscal year 2024-25.

In addition, the younger generation of employees are insisting on salary payments through their bank accounts and not through cash envelopes. This is on account of a desire to save more through tax efficient retirement benefits. While many young employees are not within the tax payment slabs as their annual income would be less than Rs1.2 million, they demand provident fund contributions from employers, which is 12 per cent of the salary. The government is now rolling out an employment-linked incentive scheme which will ensure that employers and companies get rewarded for creating new jobs.

A tax benefit scheme is already in operation under the provisions of the income-tax law whereby employers get a tax deduction of 30% of 'additional employee cost'. This expression means the total emoluments paid or payable to additional employees who are recruited during the financial year. For getting this incentive, it is mandatory that the emoluments are paid through a bank account or by use of electronic clearing systems.

Question: Edible oil is consumed by Indians in a big way which has resulted in the import bill shooting up. Being from an agricultural background, I want to know if it is possible to increase domestic cultivation so that reliance on imports can be restricted.

ANSWER: According to data available, during the financial year 2023-24 India was the world's largest importer of edible oils which stood at about 16 million tons. The main source of imports was from Indonesia and Malaysia. It is now expected that a substantial quantity of soya bean oil will be from the United States of America. It is not possible to significantly increase domestic production of oilseeds as there is not enough surplus land.

It has therefore been suggested by agricultural experts and agro economists that as conventional methods cannot increase productivity, the use of technology is inevitable to produce genetically modified oilseeds. This can increase the production of edible oil by almost 50 per cent as was done in the United States a decade ago. Therefore, the Indian government is seriously considering cultivation of GM oilseeds and as a first step the cultivation of GM mustard seeds has been initiated. It is expected that agricultural reforms and increase in productivity will generate more purchasing power for the farmers.

The writer is a practising lawyer, specialising in corporate and fiscal laws of India.