Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Police Reveals Digital Strategy To 'Respond Faster, Build Safer Community'

Dubai Police Reveals Digital Strategy To 'Respond Faster, Build Safer Community'


2025-05-23 02:39:13
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Police has revealed its new 'Digital Transformation Strategy.' The authority already uses tech in multiple areas, from AI-powered cars and simulators to real-time crime analysis to rescue drones.

The strategy will integrate AI, cybersecurity, predictive analysis, and smart platforms to help the police force in developing a secure policing ecosystem across all domains.

“AI is defining our policy, and acting as a catalyst. It empowers us to respond faster, act smarter, and allocate resources more effectively,” Khalid Al Marzooqi, director of the artificial intelligence department at Dubai Police, said.

“But technology alone is not the answer. What truly matters is how we apply it ethically, purposefully, and in the service of building a safer, more connected community.”

The strategy was unveiled on the third and last day of the World Police Summit , taking place from May 13 to May 15.

MENAFN23052025000049011007ID1109588516

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search