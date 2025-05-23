Dubai Police Reveals Digital Strategy To 'Respond Faster, Build Safer Community'
Dubai Police has revealed its new 'Digital Transformation Strategy.' The authority already uses tech in multiple areas, from AI-powered cars and simulators to real-time crime analysis to rescue drones.
The strategy will integrate AI, cybersecurity, predictive analysis, and smart platforms to help the police force in developing a secure policing ecosystem across all domains.
“AI is defining our policy, and acting as a catalyst. It empowers us to respond faster, act smarter, and allocate resources more effectively,” Khalid Al Marzooqi, director of the artificial intelligence department at Dubai Police, said.
“But technology alone is not the answer. What truly matters is how we apply it ethically, purposefully, and in the service of building a safer, more connected community.”
The strategy was unveiled on the third and last day of the World Police Summit , taking place from May 13 to May 15.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment