Dubai Police Reveals Digital Strategy To 'Respond Faster, Build Safer Community'

Dubai Police has revealed its new 'Digital Transformation Strategy.' The authority already uses tech in multiple areas, from AI-powered cars and simulators to real-time crime analysis to rescue drones.

The strategy will integrate AI, cybersecurity, predictive analysis, and smart platforms to help the police force in developing a secure policing ecosystem across all domains.

“AI is defining our policy, and acting as a catalyst. It empowers us to respond faster, act smarter, and allocate resources more effectively,” Khalid Al Marzooqi, director of the artificial intelligence department at Dubai Police, said.

“But technology alone is not the answer. What truly matters is how we apply it ethically, purposefully, and in the service of building a safer, more connected community.”

The strategy was unveiled on the third and last day of the World Police Summit , taking place from May 13 to May 15.