Dubai Police Launch Tactical Robot For High-Risk Field Operations

Dubai Police have launched a new tactical robot designed to navigate tight or hazardous spaces, offering greater flexibility in field operations. The cutting-edge addition aims to enhance field readiness through smart technologies and advanced tactical equipment.

The Caliber® Mini-FLEX robot weighs just 36.7kg but is capable of carrying objects up to 11kg. It can climb stairs at angles of up to 45 degrees using its articulated front and rear legs. Designed for agility, it is equipped with a high-resolution camera system with front, rear, and zoom capabilities, as well as an arm-mounted camera supported by infrared and white LED lighting for visibility in all conditions.

Controlled through a portable touchscreen unit or a gaming-style controller, the robot supports IP Mesh technology, enabling it to work collaboratively with other FLEX units. It features a non-recoil water disruptor system, a weapon-mounted camera, a firing circuit, a collision alert system, and supports real-time video and audio streaming via a 3D interface that displays its status, location, and active tools.

The launch was led by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police, who stressed the strategic importance of the robot's deployment.

"Deploying this specialised robot reflects Dubai Police's dedication to bolstering its technical infrastructure and equipping field teams with the latest tools to ensure safe and effective operations in complex environments," said Major General Al Ghaithi.

“Partnering with leading international firms such as ICOR showcases our commitment to adopting global best practices and integrating them within a comprehensive security system aligned with Dubai's strategic goals,” he added.