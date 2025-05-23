UAE: 3 Women Shot Dead In Ras Al Khaimah After Traffic Dispute Police Arrest Suspect

Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a suspect involved in the deaths of three women following a traffic-related dispute in the emirate.

The police received a report of gunfire in a particular residential area and immediately dispatched patrol units. Officers arrived at the scene within five minutes and took swift action against the suspect.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a dispute broke out over a vehicle passing through a narrow passage, and soon the altercation escalated, with the suspect allegedly drawing a firearm and shooting the three women.

The victims were rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

Police confirmed that the suspect was apprehended, the weapon used was seized, and the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

The police urged the public to exercise self-restraint and avoid being drawn into daily disputes, stressing that the law will be firmly enforced against anyone who threatens and endangers the safety and security of the community.

Zero tolerance

The UAE maintains a zero-tolerance policy on unlicensed weapons, with strict laws in place to ensure public safety. A federal decree prohibits individuals from possessing, acquiring, carrying, importing, exporting, re-exporting, transiting, transhipping, trading, manufacturing, repairing, transporting, or disposing of any such materials without a valid licence or permit issued by the competent authority.

This law does not apply to members of the armed forces, police, or other UAE security forces. Notably, licensing the possession or carrying of firearms is restricted to Emirati citizens only. Even when licensed, firearms cannot be carried in military or government installations, vital facilities, or any other locations specified in the law's implementing regulations.

Legal consultant Abdulrahman Al Nabhan highlighted that obtaining a gun licence in the UAE involves rigorous background checks, including medical, psychological, and criminal record verification.“If an Emirati citizen has spent most of their life abroad and then returns to apply for a firearm licence, they may be denied approval,” said Al Nabhan.“The Ministry of Interior may not have full access to their medical or legal history overseas.”

He clarified that the regulation is not discriminatory but a matter of due diligence.“It's logical and necessary. If the authorities cannot verify someone's background whether they've undergone psychiatric treatment or served prison time it would be irresponsible to issue a firearms permit.”

Al Nabhan further warned that possessing a firearm or even its accessories without a licence is a punishable offence.“Bringing a weapon into the country illegally and using it to commit violence leads to multiple charges of illegal possession and a violent crime which are treated as aggravated offences and carry the harshest penalties,” he explained.

According to Article 24 of the same law, carrying licensed weapons is expressly forbidden in certain areas:



Military and government installations

Vital facilities Any other location specified by the Implementing Regulation

The only exception applies to employees authorised to carry weapons in the course of their duties, subject to the conditions outlined by the law.

Previous case

In a similar 2005 case, the UAE's Supreme Federal Court sentenced a man to death for shooting a compatriot after a road rage incident in Ajman.

According to court documents, Emirati nationals A.S. and K. K. were involved in road rage and chase after which K.K. reportedly told the other to "Ra'weh" - Arabic for“get lost". Enraged, A.S. pulled out an unlicensed pistol and shot K.K., who later died in a hospital. The suspect surrendered to authorities and turned in the weapon.

He was charged with premeditated murder, damaging property, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The Court of First Instance found him guilty under Shariah law and sentenced him to death by firing squad. A six-month sentence was also issued for illegal weapon possession waived if the death penalty was carried out.

Both the defendant and the Public Prosecution appealed the verdict, but the court reaffirmed the ruling. The victim's family insisted on retribution, and the death sentence was upheld. The Supreme Federal Court eventually upheld the verdict, marking the case as a pivotal ruling on road rage, firearm laws, and capital punishment in the UAE.