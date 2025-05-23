Woman Arrested For Trespass At Bollywood Star Salman Khan's Mumbai Home

A woman was taken into custody by Mumbai Police on May 22 morning after she allegedly attempted to illegally enter the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

According to police officials, the woman tried to breach the security of the high-profile building but was intercepted before she could reach the actor's residence.

She is currently being interrogated, and authorities are verifying her identity and place of origin.

It isn't yet confirmed whether she is a local resident or has travelled from another city.

The incident follows closely on the heels of a similar security breach earlier this week.

On May 20, a man was apprehended after he was found attempting to enter Galaxy Apartments stealthily.

Security personnel caught him in time and handed him over to the police.

According to police officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man had hailed from Chhattisgarh.

Khan was last seen in the action drama Sikandar, in which he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna.