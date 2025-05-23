Belgian Princess's Harvard Studies At Risk From Trump Ban

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: Could Belgium's Princess Elisabeth -- the country's future queen -- be barred from finishing her studies at Harvard? The royal palace said Friday it was monitoring the situation, after the US government revoked the university's right to enrol foreign nationals.

Elisabeth, 23, is pursuing a two-year master's degree at the prestigious US university.

A spokesman said the palace was "analysing" the decision and its "potential impact" on the crown princess, while suggesting it was too soon to worry.

"We will also let things settle. A lot can still happen," the palace said.

"Time will tell if there will be an impact on the Princess's studies. In any case, we are closely monitoring the situation."

Elisabeth, the eldest daughter of Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, is finishing her first year at Harvard as a public policy student.

She is among thousands of students whose academic future has been thrown into doubt by the latest twist in a raging dispute between the Massachusetts-based institution and President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump is furious at Harvard -- which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners -- for rejecting his demand it submit to oversight on admissions and hiring.

He has claimed it is a hotbed of anti-Semitism and "woke" liberal ideology.

His administration has already frozen several billion dollars of grants to the university, as well as $60 million of official contracts, while also targeting a Harvard Medical School researcher for deportation.

On Thursday, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote to Harvard informing it that its certification under the main system allowing foreign students into the United States had been revoked.

Harvard has in turn sued the Trump administration, calling the move "unlawful".

Born in Brussels and schooled in Dutch, Elisabeth studied at Oxford University before heading to Harvard.

She is in line to become the first queen of the Belgians after a law excluding women from becoming the monarch was repealed in 1991.