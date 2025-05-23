UN Chief Denounces 'Cruelest Phase' Of Gaza Conflict

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Friday said "Palestinians in Gaza are enduring what may be the cruelest phase of this cruel conflict" as Israel ramps up its military offensive.

"For nearly 80 days, Israel blocked the entry of life-saving international aid," he said in a statement.

"The entire population of Gaza is facing the risk of famine.

"The Israeli military offensive is intensifying with atrocious levels of death and destruction.

"Today, 80 percent of Gaza has been either designated an Israeli-militarized zone or an area where people have been ordered to leave."

Israel resumed major operations in Gaza on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire.

Aid also began trickling into the Gaza Strip on Monday for the first time in more than two months, amid condemnation of the Israeli blockade that sparked severe shortages of food and medicine.

"Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law," Guterres said. "As the occupying power, it must agree to allow and facilitate the aid that is needed."