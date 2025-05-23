HKSTP And Global Leader Würth Elektronik Launch The First New Engineering Service Programme Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Hong Kong's advanced manufacturing and microelectronics sector received a significant boost today with a three-year strategic partnership between HKSTP and Würth Elektronik. (Front row from left: Mr Daniel Yu, General Manager, Wurth Electronics (HK) Ltd; Mr Oscar Wong, Head of Innofacturing of HKSTP. Back row from left: Mr Thomas Garz, Chief Executive Officer, Würth Elektronik eiSos Group; Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry; Mr Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer, HKSTP)

