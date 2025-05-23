Supreme Court Ruling Quietly Unlocks $150 Trillion In American Wealth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former CIA advisor says end of Chevron Doctrine could mark the start of the largest domestic economic shift in U.S. history

BALTIMORE, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent Supreme Court decision may have ended one of the most powerful doctrines in administrative law-but according to a former CIA advisor, it also opened the door to something much bigger.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” says Jim Rickards, former advisor to the White House and U.S. Treasury.“For the first time in half a century-we can go get it”

Rickards is referring to what he calls a $150 trillion“national endowment”, buried beneath federally controlled land across the United States. Locked away for over a century by red tape and environmental restrictions, this vast store of mineral wealth is now accessible, thanks to the repeal of the Chevron Doctrine.

From Courtroom to Country: The Real Impact of Chevron's Repeal

For decades, the Chevron Doctrine gave federal agencies broad authority to interpret and enforce environmental regulations-often blocking access to America's natural resources.

“They tied us down with reams of regulation... and ushered in one boondoggle after another,” Rickards says.“But all that's over now”“Trump's Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine ... and fast-tracked the ability to recover trillions of dollars' worth of resources”

Rickards argues the legal change doesn't just limit bureaucracy-it unleashes untold national potential.

“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It's not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it. But the government got in the way,” he says

Minerals Over Money: America's Forgotten Treasure

This“national endowment,” as Rickards calls it, isn't made up of cash or bonds-but rare and valuable minerals required for everything from energy production to national defense.

“These seemingly obscure minerals... are the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons... to the new 'freedom cities' Trump has proposed”

According to Rickards, the Supreme Court's decision will shift control of these resources from regulators back to the public and private sectors-ushering in what he calls“the modern Homestead era.”

“Despite giving away 10% of all land in the United States... the government retained the most valuable part,” he says.“For 163 years, it's held on to it”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an attorney, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He served as a principal negotiator during the 1981 Iran Hostage Crisis, helped architect the 1970s Petrodollar Accord, and has briefed U.S. government agencies on financial crises and national security.

Rickards is the founder of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly publication covering high-impact political and economic developments shaping America's future.

