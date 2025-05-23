Wonder Supports MBBA's 41St Anniversary Awards Gala Celebrating Legal Leaders And A Legacy Of Excellence.

MBBA 41st Anniversary Awards Gala

Honoring legal champions and advancing equity with support from Wonder at MBBA's 41st Gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) proudly extends its deepest gratitude to Wonder , a new kind of food hall, for their extraordinary generosity during the 41st Anniversary Awards Gala, held on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City.In a meaningful show of support, Wonder contributed 700 gift cards for gala guests and colleagues, helping to create a truly memorable evening. This year's theme,“Amplifying Our Legacy: Building on a Foundation of Excellence,”celebrated the MBBA's four-decade commitment to uplifting Black legal professionals and advancing justice.Wonder has redefined food delivery through a unique model that brings award-winning restaurants together in one digital space. Steffi Marvin, Wonder's NYC-based Marketing Lead, shared,“We are proud to make a meaningful contribution to the MBBA Gala and applaud the organization's steadfast commitment to social responsibility.”This year's gala honored exceptional individuals whose leadership and service embody the Association's mission:🎖️ Twyla Carter, Esq., Attorney-in-Chief & CEO of The Legal Aid Society, Public Servant of the Year🎖️ Jamal Haughton, Esq., EVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Charter Communications, Inc., Corporate Counsel of the Year🎖️ Lorraine McGowen, Esq., Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Private Practitioner of the Year🎖️ James B. O'Neal, Esq. and Legal Outreach, Trailblazers of the Year🎖️ Hon. Paul Wooten, Associate Justice, Appellate Division, Supreme Court of NY, Jurist of the Year“We are thrilled to commemorate our 41st anniversary by celebrating the brilliance of our legal leaders, honoring the work of those who paved the way, and boldly envisioning what comes next, particularly in a time such as this when justice, equity, and democracy are being tested,” said Nicole Lester Arrindell, MBBA President.SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR GENEROUS SPONSORSWe are grateful for the support of the following sponsors:🔹 PlatinumWachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz🔸 GoldAkin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLPCharter CommunicationsCleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLPEquitable⚪ SilverOrrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLPPaul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLPAnonymous🟤 BronzeA&O ShearmanArnold & PorterBMW of BridgewaterBNY MellonCadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLPClyde & Co LLPFried Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLPGibson DunnHAYNES BOONEThe Legal Aid SocietyLittlerNational GridPerkins Coie LLPProskauer Rose LLPSidley Austin LLPSimpson Thacher & Bartlett LLPSkadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLPWeil, Gotshal & Manges LLPWilmerHale LLPWonderAnonymous🖤 EbonyBenderCrane LLPJamal Haughton, Esq.JAMSPwCRiley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLPSTENO🤎 MahoganyBenjamin N. Cardozo School of LawBrooklyn Defender ServicesMosaic Search PartnersNorthwestern Mutual | Vivid Advisory PartnersABOUT MBBAThe Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is a unified association of legal professionals committed to advancing equality, excellence, and justice. While focused on empowering Black lawyers, law students, and legal professionals, MBBA welcomes all who support our mission. Through advocacy, professional development, and community engagement, we strive to build a more just and inclusive legal profession.As an affiliate of the National Bar Association, the MBBA continues a proud legacy of service and leadership in the law.FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Email: ...Phone: (212) 804-5758

