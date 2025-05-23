Gérard Bertrand Wines Return To The Amfar Gala Cannes For The Fifth Consecutive Year

Prestigious biodynamic wines served at the iconic Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2025

NARBONNE, France, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gérard Bertrand is proud to renew his commitment to amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, by supporting the amfAR Gala Cannes for the fifth consecutive year. On May 22, 2025, during the Cannes International Film Festival, two of Gérard Bertrand's flagship wines - Aigle Royal Pinot Noir 2021 (IGP Haute Vallée de l'Aude) and Cigalus Blanc 2023 (IGP Pays d'Oc) - were poured for guests attending one of the most celebrated philanthropic evenings in the world, held at the legendary Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Aigle Royal Pinot Noir served at the amfAR Gala Cannes, Photo Credit Ryan Emberley

The black-tie gala, hosted by Taraji P. Henson , featured performances by Duran Duran , Ciara , and Adam Lambert , and welcomed an A-list roster of international celebrities, fashion icons, and philanthropists, all gathered to support amfAR's life-saving biomedical research programs.

"amfAR's mission is deeply meaningful to us. We are proud to contribute through the universal language of wine," said Gérard Bertrand.

The two wines selected for the gala dinner embody the essence of Gérard Bertrand's biodynamic philosophy:



Aigle Royal Pinot Noir 2021 – A high-altitude Pinot Noir grown in the Haute Vallée of the Languedoc, distinguished by its elegance, structure, and exceptional aromatic precision. Cigalus Blanc 2023 – A biodynamic white blend of Chardonnay, Viognier, and Sauvignon Blanc, offering complexity, freshness, and a sunlit Mediterranean signature.

Gérard Bertrand joined this year's signature beverage partners - Beluga Vodka, Champagne Telmont, Dassai Sake, and RUMOR Rosé - in toasting the success of the 31st edition of the gala. Presented by Chopard , with signature sponsorship from La Première Air France and Kodiak Pictures , the evening also featured a live auction led by Simon de Pury and a curated fashion show by Carine Roitfeld with looks from the world's most iconic maisons.

Since 1993, the amfAR Gala Cannes has raised over $297 million in support of groundbreaking AIDS research.

About Gérard Bertrand

Gérard Bertrand is a world-renowned winemaker and biodynamic pioneer in the South of France. With over 1,000 hectares of vineyards Demeter certified, the group produces some of the French's most celebrated wines, each reflecting a profound respect for nature, heritage, and the Mediterranean art de vivre.

About amfAR

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has raised more than $920 million and awarded over 3,800 grants to research teams worldwide.

