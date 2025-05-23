Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brookfield Targets $100 Billion Investment In India To Expand Nuclear Energy Sector

Brookfield Targets $100 Billion Investment In India To Expand Nuclear Energy Sector


2025-05-23 02:23:57
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 23 (KNN) Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global investment firm, has unveiled plans to significantly expand its footprint in India by aiming to triple its assets under management (AUM) in the country to USD 100 billion over the next five years.

This ambitious target underscores Brookfield's confidence in India's economic growth and its commitment to long-term investments in the region.

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, highlighted the firm's strategic focus on sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, and private equity.

Brookfield has been active in India for over 15 years, with current investments totalling approximately USD 30 billion.

The firm anticipates that its global AUM will double in the same period from the current USD 1 trillion, with emerging markets like India expected to see above-average growth.

In addition to its expansion plans, Brookfield is exploring opportunities in India's nuclear energy sector, which has recently received favourable policy support from the Indian government.

Teskey emphasised the firm's belief in nuclear energy as a source of clean, dispatchable baseload power, beneficial for meeting the growing energy demands worldwide.

Brookfield's global portfolio includes ownership of Westinghouse Nuclear, a major player in the nuclear energy sector, providing nuclear power plants, fuel, and services to utility customers worldwide.

Brookfield's investment strategy in India aligns with the country's vision to become a clean energy superpower.

The firm is focusing on digital infrastructure, transportation, utilities, financial services, and manufacturing sectors.

This move signifies Brookfield's commitment to deepening its presence in India and diversifying its investment portfolio to include emerging and strategically important sectors like nuclear power.

As Brookfield continues to assess opportunities in different markets, its planned expansion in India reflects the firm's confidence in the country's economic trajectory and its potential as a hub for sustainable and diversified investments.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN23052025000155011030ID1109588348

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search