Honda Building World's Largest Motorcycle Facility In Vithalapur To Produce 2.6 Mn Units

MENAFN - KNN India)Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has announced a significant expansion of its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, investing Rs 920 crore to add a fourth production line.

This move will increase the plant's annual capacity by 650,000 units, bringing the total to 2.61 million units by 2027, making it Honda's largest motorcycle assembly plant globally.

The expansion will focus on producing 125cc class motorcycles and is expected to create approximately 1,800 new jobs in the region.

The Vithalapur facility, which commenced operations in February 2016 with a capacity of 600,000 units, has undergone two prior expansions, reaching 1.2 million units in June 2016 and 1.96 million by January 2024.

With this latest investment, HMSI's total production capacity across India is projected to rise from the current 6.14 million units to 7 million units by FY27.

As of FY25, HMSI holds a 25.37 per cent market share in India's two-wheeler segment, making it the second-largest player in the market.

The company recorded 5.8 million unit sales in 2024, marking a 32 per cent year-on-year growth, and achieved a cumulative production milestone of 70 million units as of April 2025.

Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO of HMSI, stated, "Honda has long been investing and expanding its production capacity in India, the world's largest motorcycle market, to bring joy to its customers.

With the additional investment in our fourth plant, Honda will continue to deliver attractive products and services and further solidify its Indian motorcycle business."

This strategic expansion underscores Honda's commitment to strengthening its production capabilities in India to meet growing market demand and reinforces its position in the global two-wheeler industry.

(KNN Bureau)