Gulf States Leverage Sports Investments To Expand Global Influence

Gulf nations are intensifying their investments in global sports, strategically deploying sovereign wealth funds to diversify economies and enhance international standing.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates , and Qatar are at the forefront of this movement, each utilising sports as a vehicle for economic diversification and soft power projection. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund , managing assets exceeding $700 billion, has acquired significant stakes in domestic football clubs, including Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli. These acquisitions have facilitated the recruitment of high-profile international players, elevating the Saudi Pro League's global profile.

The PIF's influence extends beyond football. In golf, it has backed the LIV Golf series, which merged with the PGA Tour, reshaping the sport's competitive landscape. Additionally, the PIF is among the investors in a proposed $5 billion basketball league spanning Asia and Europe, aiming to rival the NBA by attracting top global talent.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority , has similarly expanded its sports portfolio. Through Qatar Sports Investments , it owns Paris Saint-Germain and holds stakes in Portuguese club SC Braga and U.S.-based Monumental Sports & Entertainment, encompassing NBA, NHL, and WNBA teams. QSI has also consolidated the World Padel Tour, creating a unified global circuit for the sport.

The UAE's investment arm, Mubadala, owns the City Football Group, which includes Manchester City and several other clubs worldwide. Under UAE ownership, Manchester City has achieved significant success, including multiple Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League victory.

Beyond club ownership, Gulf nations are investing heavily in hosting international sporting events. Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup involved over $200 billion in infrastructure development, including new stadiums and transportation networks. Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and is developing facilities for the 2029 Asian Winter Games in Neom. The region now hosts four Formula 1 races, with events in Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

These investments are yielding economic benefits. The 2022 World Cup contributed approximately $6 billion to Qatar's economy, while sports tourism in the UAE generates around $500 million annually. Infrastructure developed for these events continues to serve local populations and attract tourists.

Gulf nations are also focusing on developing local talent. Qatar's Aspire Academy and Saudi Arabia's Mahd Sports Academy aim to nurture athletes across various disciplines, promoting sports participation and healthy lifestyles.

Critics argue that these investments serve to enhance the international image of these nations, diverting attention from domestic issues. However, officials maintain that sports investments are integral to broader economic diversification strategies, reducing reliance on oil revenues and fostering new industries.

