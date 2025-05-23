Elevate Enters MENA Market With RISE Group Acquisition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

New York-based consulting firm Elevate has acquired RISE Group, a marketing and commercial services consultancy headquartered in Riyadh and Dubai. The acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, is pending customary regulatory approvals. This move marks Elevate's strategic entry into the Middle East and North Africa region, aiming to capitalise on the burgeoning sports and entertainment sectors.

As part of the agreement, RISE co-founders Seth Holmes and Tom Berrington will assume key leadership roles within Elevate. RISE will maintain its offices in Riyadh and Dubai, ensuring continuity in its regional operations.

Founded in 2014, RISE Group has established a strong presence in the MENA region, specialising in commercialising government assets and developing sustainable commercial partnerships. The firm's expertise spans various sectors, including sports, culture, and entertainment, with a focus on maximising business and brand returns on investments.

Elevate's acquisition of RISE Group aligns with its broader strategy to expand its global footprint and diversify its service offerings. The firm has been actively pursuing growth opportunities, as evidenced by its recent acquisitions of SRI, a global search and talent optimisation agency, and Fenway Sports Management's Consulting Group. These strategic moves have bolstered Elevate's capabilities in talent advisory and brand consulting, respectively.

The MENA region has been experiencing significant growth in the sports and entertainment sectors, driven by substantial investments and initiatives aimed at diversifying economies and enhancing cultural engagement. Elevate's entry into this market through the acquisition of RISE Group positions the firm to leverage these opportunities and contribute to the region's evolving landscape.

RISE Group's portfolio includes collaborations with prominent entities such as the Saudi Professional League, the Royal Commission for AlUla, and the Ministry of Culture. The firm's track record in delivering high-profile projects and forging strategic partnerships underscores its value proposition in the MENA market.

The integration of RISE Group into Elevate's operations is expected to enhance the firm's ability to offer comprehensive solutions across marketing, commercial services, and strategic consulting. By combining Elevate's global expertise with RISE's regional insights, the firm aims to deliver tailored services that meet the unique needs of clients in the MENA region.

