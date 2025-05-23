HKSTP And Global Leader Würth Elektronik Launch The First New Engineering Service Programme

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) A Strategic Partnership Accelerate New Industralisation and Microelectronics Development

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 May 2025 – Hong Kong's advanced manufacturing and microelectronics sector received a significant boost today with a three-year strategic partnership between Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Würth Elektronik. Under this collaboration, Würth Elektronik -a global premier electronic components manufacturer with a R&D base at Hong Kong Science Park-will launch the first pilot Engineering Service Programme in InnoPark. Leveraging its global network, specialised expertise and cutting-edge tools, Würth Elektronik will further strengthen Hong Kong's advanced manufacturing ecosystem and nurture local tech talent, propelling the city as the international innovation and technology (I&T) and new industrialization hub.

Hong Kong's advanced manufacturing and microelectronics sector received a significant boost today with a three-year strategic partnership between HKSTP and Würth Elektronik. (Front row from left: Mr Daniel Yu, General Manager, Wurth Electronics (HK) Ltd; Mr Oscar Wong, Head of Innofacturing of HKSTP. Back row from left: Mr Thomas Garz, Chief Executive Officer, Würth Elektronik eiSos Group; Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry; Mr Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer, HKSTP)

Würth Elektronik, a global leader based in Waldenburg, Germany, operates with 23 production sites worldwide, making it one of the most successful entities within the Würth Group. In 2024, the company employed around 7,500 people and achieved sales of 1.02 Billion Euro.

Their Technical Service Centre was established in the Hong Kong Science Park in 2024. Through the Engineering Service Programme, about 100 microelectronics related startups and SMEs in both Science Park and InnoPark will gain access to Würth Elektronik's essential components and tools, together with business and technical consultation support, speeding up the whole product development cycle ranging from research and development, prototyping to pilot production. Additionally, together with the infrastructure and facilities at Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Tseung Kwan O InnoPark, the high-potential prototyping projects would significantly accelerate their path to commercialisation and mass production.

Würth Elektronik will deliver hands-on skills training, technical workshops, and industry seminars in InnoPark to technology start-ups and local students. The company's experts will also host insight-sharing sessions with Hong Kong's industry practitioners on emerging global industry trends, market opportunities, and technical knowledges, positioning the city's high-skilled talent for global success in the rapidly evolving microelectronics landscape.

See also Confessions Wraps Filming: Eastern Dark Aesthetics Meet the Abyss of Human Nature, Elevating Chinese Drama to New Heights

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said,“The Engineering Service Programme will equip our local ecosystem with specialised tools and expertise, accelerating progress in microelectronics and advanced manufacturing. From R&D to prototyping and small-scale production, this programme will support companies at every stage – perfectly aligning with the Government's strategy to foster high-value, tech-driven industries and cement Hong Kong's role in the global I&T landscape. With Würth Electronics' global network and HKSTP's local support, the programme is poised to become a testing ground for next-generation industrial solutions.”

Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said,“Würth Elektronik has been a key enabler of HKSTP's I&T ecosystem. We are delighted with their strengthened commitment towards Hong Kong's microelectronics and advanced manufacturing development-a driving force in our ecosystem's prospects and the potential of our innovative talent. This collaboration will create a substantial impact on our community of 270 microelectronics related companies while delivering strategic value for Würth Elektronik, ultimately catalysing Hong Kong's agenda in advanced manufacturing and new industrialisation.”

Mr Thomas Garz, CEO of Würth Elektronik eiSos Group, said:“Being the leading electronic components manufacturer, we see the opportunity in Hong Kong. With the global experience in the industry, we utilise the global expertise to help the local market on developing the innovation and technology projects. As an enabler in the whole product life cycle from development to production and then to market, we offer the More Than You Expect experience in the product development journey. Partnering with HKSTP to facilitate the R&D and advanced manufacturing for companies in this ecosystem will further boost up the synergy to contribute the innovation development in Hong Kong.”

The signing ceremony was held at the“Advanced Manufacturing in Hong Kong: Enabling Global Microelectronics Innovations” event. Alongside was a fireside chat hosted by Würth Elektronik's representatives, academia, start-up founders and industry experts, sharing insights on industry-academia-research collaboration, entrepreneurship, and innovation ecosystem support from HKSTP. The discussion aimed to inspire students about career prospects and opportunities in Hong Kong's growing microelectronics sector.

Würth Elektronik has successfully supported many park companies, the event also featured an exhibition of the electronics innovations co-created by Würth Elektronik's partners and HKSTP partner companies benefiting from Würth's engineering services and Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing support. The technologies showcased Würth Elektronik's expertise in accelerating companies' innovation journey and delivering higher-quality solutions to market more efficiently.

See also Galaxy Macau Celebrates 30 Years of China–Monaco Ties with the Spectacular 'Galaxy Music Gala: A Musical Journey from Monaco to Macau'

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government is committed to advancing new industrialisation in Hong Kong with an industry-oriented approach to drive diversified economic growth. Comprehensive support is proactively provided, such as the“New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme” (NIAS),“New Industrialisation Funding Scheme” (NIFS), and the upcoming“Pilot Manufacturing and Production Line Upgrade Support Scheme (Manufacturing+)”.

HKSTP fully supports the government's new industrialisation strategy by empowering microelectronics companies with extensive support services and infrastructure, including Hardware Lab, Sensor Packaging and Integration Lab, Heterogeneous Integration Lab (HI Lab), as well as Microelectronics Centre, Advanced Manufacturing Centre and ProShop at the InnoParks. These resources power the entire product lifecycle-from R&D and design to prototyping and commercialisation-offering technologies and services that position Hong Kong as a hub for new industralisation and advanced manufacturing.