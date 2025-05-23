Swiss Foreign Office To Investigate Controversial Gaza NGO
-
A complaint against the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was lodged with the Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations on Tuesday and another with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, said Trial International.
The international crime-fighting organisation wants to know whether GHF, which has had a subsidiary registered in Geneva since February, complies with Swiss law and international humanitarian law.
It is particularly concerned about the foundation's links with the United States, where its headquarters are located, and with Israel.
“By participating in a humanitarian action that stems from a plan desired by the Israeli government, there is a significant risk that the Palestinian population will be discriminated against”, Trial's Executive Director Philippe Grant told Keystone-ATS.More More 'Switzerland should do more for Gaza': UNRWA head
This content was published on May 23, 2025 UNRWA head criticises Switzerland for not following international demands for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.Read more: 'Switzerland should do more for Gaza': UNRWA hea
