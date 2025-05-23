Unstable Swiss Glacier Still Cause For Concern

Français fr Le glacier de Blatten (VS) avance de nouveau plus vite Original Read more: Le glacier de Blatten (VS) avance de nouveau plus vit

MENAFN - Swissinfo) An unstable glacier above the Swiss village of Blatten has stopped breaking up, but there is still no question of lifting a landslide alert. This content was published on May 23, 2025 - 10:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As on previous nights, isolated rockfalls had occurred, said the spokesman for the Lötschental regional command headquarters on Friday morning, when interviewed by the Keystone-ATS news agency.

+ How to protect people and homes from Swiss landslides

“The feeling that the night was a little quieter is based more on what we heard than on what we saw,” he added. For several days now, there have been regular rock falls.

Reconnaissance flights are planned for Friday to give experts a clearer idea of the situation in the area of the rockfall. Estimates put the total mass of unstable rock at between four and six million cubic metres.

No danger to homes

Movements on the glacier have accelerated to one and a half metres a day. However, isolated boulders are not expected to pose a problem for roads or housing.

The village of Blatten was evacuated on Monday due to the risk of rockfall. Around 300 people had to leave their homes. There have been no injuries or damage to infrastructure as yet.

More More Landslide threat: authorities order evacuation of Swiss mountain village

This content was published on May 19, 2025 The local authorities have ordered the complete evacuation of the village of Blatten and its 300 residents due to“imminent” dangers.

Read more: Landslide threat: authorities order evacuation of Swiss mountain villag

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga