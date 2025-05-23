Brazil, Tunisia Discuss Transportation Measures

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The development of programs to facilitate the movement of people and goods between Brazil and Tunisia was the topic of a meeting held on Thursday (22) in Tunis between the Tunisian Minister of Transport, Rachid Amri, and the Brazilian ambassador to Tunisia, Fernando José Marroni de Abreu.

The two held an official meeting to strengthen bilateral relations, according to a report published by state news agency TAP . Amri and Abreu spoke about the friendship between the two countries, opportunities for cooperation in the economic, tourism, and logistics sectors, and the potential of both nations, with their natural resources, historical heritage, and human capital.

Ambassador Abreu spoke of Brazil's desire to diversify its economic partnerships abroad by becoming more open to African markets. He said he views Tunisia as a strategic destination between continents, with strong potential in tourism, trade, and investment.

Amri emphasized the essential role of transportation in commercial and human exchange and proposed the development of programs-especially in civil aviation-to facilitate the mobility of people and goods between the two countries. Both parties agreed to identify priority areas for cooperation in transportation and to define concrete mechanisms for implementing actions in the sector.

