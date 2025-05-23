Brazil, Tunisia Discuss Transportation Measures
The two held an official meeting to strengthen bilateral relations, according to a report published by state news agency TAP . Amri and Abreu spoke about the friendship between the two countries, opportunities for cooperation in the economic, tourism, and logistics sectors, and the potential of both nations, with their natural resources, historical heritage, and human capital.
Ambassador Abreu spoke of Brazil's desire to diversify its economic partnerships abroad by becoming more open to African markets. He said he views Tunisia as a strategic destination between continents, with strong potential in tourism, trade, and investment.
Amri emphasized the essential role of transportation in commercial and human exchange and proposed the development of programs-especially in civil aviation-to facilitate the mobility of people and goods between the two countries. Both parties agreed to identify priority areas for cooperation in transportation and to define concrete mechanisms for implementing actions in the sector.
Read more:
Tunisia opens commercial office in São Paulo
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied
The post Brazil, Tunisia discuss transportation measures appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment