Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Watch: Europe's Reverse Yankee Credit Boost


2025-05-23 02:19:26

(MENAFN- ING) Reverse Yankee issuance has increased massively in the past few weeks. That's when US credit issuers come to the European market to issue a Eurobond. And we're forecasting $85bn of Reverse Yankee issuance this year, the second highest on record. ING's Credit Analyst, Tim Rahill, explains just what's going on and explains why credit markets seem to be taking all this in their stride.

