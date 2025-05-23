EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG receives Best Managed Companies Award once again and achieves platinum status as a seven-time recipient

23.05.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nabaltec AG receives Best Managed Companies Award once again and achieves platinum status as a seven-time recipient Schwandorf, 23 May 2025 – Nabaltec AG has once again been recognized for its strong innovative capabilities. As a seven-time recipient of the Best Managed Companies Award, Nabaltec has now achieved platinum status – a hallmark of excellently managed enterprises. The Best Managed Companies program is a competition and seal of quality for successful medium-sized companies. The vision: Building a national and global ecosystem of excellently managed medium-sized companies. A key unique selling point of Best Managed Companies is its internationality: Best Managed Companies was launched by Deloitte in Canada in the 1990s and has since been successfully introduced in more than 45 countries. “The Best Managed Companies Award honors the sustainable orientation of Nabaltec on an international level, which is driven by strong innovative power,” says Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG, who accepted the award yesterday in Frankfurt.“Our employees demonstrate this commitment every day through their dedication, and we are proud to receive this award for the seventh time and thereby achieve platinum status.” To qualify for the Best Managed Companies Award, companies must have a minimum annual turnover of EUR 150 million and a head office in Germany. It is also important that the participating companies are medium-sized and have been economically successful in recent years. “Strategic foresight and innovative strength are the key attributes of a Best Managed Company like Nabaltec AG. The awardees navigate proactively through constantly changing market conditions, set visionary benchmarks in a dynamic environment, and shape the future at the same time with deliberate care. Nabaltec demonstrates how companies can significantly contribute to regional development and open new perspectives for both the economy and society,” emphasizes Dr. Christine Wolter, Partner and Lead at Deloitte Private. “Good corporate governance is more crucial than ever in a world that is changing rapidly, where predictability has become the exception. The Best Managed Companies Award recognizes businesses that face today's challenges with clear strategy, stable structures, and a genuine willingness to change. It provides a platform for exchange, encourages reflection on one's strengths, and offers valuable impulses for sustainable entrepreneurial growth. The fact that we are once again able to honor several outstanding examples this year – despite the ongoing economic downturn, trade policy issues, and geopolitical upheaval – gives us hope and makes me optimistic about the future of the German Mittelstand,” says Tobias Vogel, CEO of UBS Europe SE. About Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Aluminas". The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment. About Deloitte: Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Legal advisory services in Germany are provided by Deloitte Legal. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at . About UBS: UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). About BDI: The BDI is the leading umbrella organization of German industry and industry-related service providers. It represents 39 industry associations, 15 regional organizations and more than 100,000 companies - listed corporations as well as Mittelstand-companies - with around eight million employees. This makes the BDI the voice of German industry in Berlin and Brussels. The BDI is committed to promoting competitive and successful companies in Germany, Europe and the world. About Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (F.A.Z.) ranges among the most eminent newspapers in Germany and worldwide. It is known and trusted for political, economic and societal relevance as well as a commitment to journalistic excellence. Every single day, more than 300 editors provide first-class journalism across Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung's print and digital properties. The multi-award-winning editorial staff draws on the strength of an in-house network of international correspondents that is among the world's largest of its kind. The Frankfurter Allgemeine publishing company also publishes a weekly newspaper (Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung), a premium quarterly magazine (Frankfurter Allgemeine Quarterly) and a region-specific business journal (Frankfurter Allgemeine Metropol). The F.A.Z.'s digital properties provide immediate and well-researched coverage of the day's key news events, including platforms such as FAZ as well as several apps and podcasts. All newspapers are also available as digital editions. Contact: Kerstin Schuierer Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller Nabaltec AG Better Orange IR & HV AG Phone: +49 9431 53-204 Phone: +49 89 8896906-14 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 Fax: +49 89 8896906-66 E-mail: ... E-mail: ...

23.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Nabaltec AG Alustraße 50-52 92421 Schwandorf Germany Phone: +49 9431 53-0 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99 WKN: A0KPPR, A1EWL9 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2144666

End of News EQS News Service