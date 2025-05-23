Introducing Five Gods On Parimatch: New Slots Game Where Ancient Greece Meets Modern Rewards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Ready to enter a world of ancient legends, mighty gods, and huge rewards? Then you'll want to try Five Gods, the latest slot release from Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform. This divine new game will take you straight to mythic Greece-where every spin could earn you the gods' favor and lead to huge wins.

New Slots Game Where Ancient Greece Meets Modern Rewards

How to Play Five Gods

Playing Five Gods is easy and fun. Just choose your stake and tap the Spin button. You can start as low as Rs. 4 or go as high as Rs. 9000. Once you spin, the five reels turn, symbols land, and the gods may reward you with generous prizes.

The reels are packed with icons from Greek mythology-like winged sandals, olive branches, enchanted harps, ancient urns, and glowing card letters. Each symbol adds to the atmosphere and contributes to your winning potential.

Wild Magic: Gods Multiply Your Rewards

Wild symbols help complete winning combinations by replacing other symbols, except Scatters. Wilds come in different sizes-from small (1×1) to full-height (1×4), covering the entire reel.

Now here's where it gets exciting: each reel is tied to a specific god. When a god lands as a full Wild on their reel, they boost your win with a special multiplier. For example, if Zeus lands, your win is multiplied by ×5. If both Hades and Zeus land together, their multipliers combine- ×3 and ×5-giving you a huge ×15 win. And if all five reels are filled with full Wilds, you'll unlock the biggest reward: 5,000× your stake!

Scatters Unlock the Gods' Favor

Keep an eye out for the golden temple symbols-these are Scatters. When 3 or more Scatters land anywhere on the reels, they trigger a powerful bonus round:



3 Scatters summon 8 Free Spins

4 Scatters grant 12 Free Spins 5 Scatters unleash divine 20 Free Spins

The more Scatters you uncover, the more generous the gods become-and the greater your chance of unlocking precious rewards.

Buy Bonus Mode

Skip the wait and jump straight into the action with Buy Bonus Mode for just 75× your stake. Activating this feature guarantees 3 Scatters, instantly triggering the Free Spins round's the fun part: during Bonus Mode, Scatters can retrigger, giving you even more Free Spins and extending your winning potential.

Plus, if any part of a Wild symbol appears on a reel, it will instantly expand to cover the entire reel, giving you a much better chance to land big wins.

Wrapping Up

With 5 reels, 4 rows, and 25 paylines, Five Gods is set to become a must-play for slot lovers and those who are into Greek mythology. Simple rules, exciting features, and timeless theme-Five Gods offers a journey into ancient legend-where every spin brings endless fun and a chance for big wins.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of sports and online iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: cricket stars Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine, rap icon Divine, and MMA fighter Ritu Phogat are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is the Official Partner of the UFC, Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and Title Sponsor of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Since 2019, Parimatch has been one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.