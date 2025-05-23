Decoding Chongqing's Cross-Border Trade Through The Yumaotong Smart Trade Platform

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Since its launch on May 13, the New Western International Land – Sea Corridor – Yumaotong Smart Trade Platform (hereinafter referred to as the 'Yumaotong Smart Trade Platform') has welcomed 420 enterprises, including over 100 foreign companies. At the 7th Western China International Fair held in Chongqing on May 22, Deng Ai, head of the platform, said that it offered global businesses a one-stop, full-chain, professional service from capturing trade opportunities to final fulfillment.







The Yumaotong Smart Trade Platform, developed and operated by CFTEC, integrates a one-stop digital mall, comprehensive foreign trade service market, and trade business management system. It builds a full-process digital channel for products from the Chengdu-Chongqing region and along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to“go global.” The platform operates from the Jiangbeizui center, linked with the Chongqing Hub Port Industrial Park operation center, establishing a new digital trade framework.







At this year's fair,CFTEC has signed a cooperation agreement with the Jiangbei District Government to jointly create a one-stop digital mall, providing comprehensive services including transaction matchmaking, trade consulting, documentation, customs inspection, logistics, payment, and tax refund settlement, while also establishing a national-level“Technology Business Incubator” and foreign trade industrial cluster.

Additionally,Mingde Group,a subsidiary of CFTEC has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, promoting deep financial collaboration between Chongqing and Hong Kong in areas such as cross-border financial services, capital market cooperation, fintech, green and sustainable finance, and talent exchange and training.

Chongqing is one of 25 cities involved in a special action led by the General Administration of Customs aimed at facilitating cross-border trade. The recently released“Chongqing Cross-Border Financial Development Report” noted that Chongqing ranks among the top in the central and western regions for financial openness. As of the end of March 2025, Chongqing's cross-border trade high-level opening pilot has supported 350 quality enterprises with trade settlements exceeding $110 billion.

On May 21, Yu Zhaohong, chief economist of the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, stated at a press conference that Chongqing is actively cultivating new business models such as market procurement trade, digital trade, and cross-border e-commerce, enabling more products to exit the country more conveniently. For instance, in 2024, Chongqing is expected to achieve nearly 40 billion yuan in cross-border e-commerce transaction volume.

Today, the Western China International Fair has become an important window for Chongqing's opening up and a key platform for economic and trade cooperation in the western region. As a new model of foreign trade, cross-border e-commerce has become a significant force in stabilizing foreign trade, further helping Chongqing enterprises enter the global market.