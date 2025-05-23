Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
11 Palestinians Martyred, Including Children From One Family, In Israeli Strike On Home East Of Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eleven Palestinians were martyred and others wounded on Friday as Israeli occupation forces bombed a family home in the town of New Abasan, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), most of the martyrs were children, in what was described as a horrific massacre that adds to the ongoing crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people.
The agency added that several of the wounded are in critical condition, while ambulance crews remain unable to reach some of the victims due to the continued shelling.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has been waging a wide-scale and systematic assault on the Gaza Strip, a war that has claimed the lives of more than 175,000 martyrs and wounded - most of them children and women - in addition to over 11,000 missing persons and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, in one of the gravest humanitarian disasters of modern times.

