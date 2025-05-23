403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
11 Palestinians Martyred, Including Children From One Family, In Israeli Strike On Home East Of Khan Younis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eleven Palestinians were martyred and others wounded on Friday as Israeli occupation forces bombed a family home in the town of New Abasan, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), most of the martyrs were children, in what was described as a horrific massacre that adds to the ongoing crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people.
The agency added that several of the wounded are in critical condition, while ambulance crews remain unable to reach some of the victims due to the continued shelling.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has been waging a wide-scale and systematic assault on the Gaza Strip, a war that has claimed the lives of more than 175,000 martyrs and wounded - most of them children and women - in addition to over 11,000 missing persons and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, in one of the gravest humanitarian disasters of modern times.
According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), most of the martyrs were children, in what was described as a horrific massacre that adds to the ongoing crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people.
The agency added that several of the wounded are in critical condition, while ambulance crews remain unable to reach some of the victims due to the continued shelling.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has been waging a wide-scale and systematic assault on the Gaza Strip, a war that has claimed the lives of more than 175,000 martyrs and wounded - most of them children and women - in addition to over 11,000 missing persons and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, in one of the gravest humanitarian disasters of modern times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment