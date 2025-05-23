Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Environment Ministry Workshop Adopts National Strategy To Fight Desertification


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Ministry of Environment and Climate Change workshop to discuss the final draft of the National Strategy and Action Plan to Combat Desertification in the State of Qatar concluded its sessions.
It was the second workshop that took place under the patronage of HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.
The workshop was attended by representatives from several national entities, along with a group of environmental experts and specialists. It resulted in the adoption of the final version of the national strategy, which aims to address the phenomenon of desertification and enhance the sustainability of natural resources within an integrated national framework aligned with the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy.
The sessions included a review of the key national efforts in combating desertification, as well as discussions on how to align the new strategy with other sectoral initiatives, ensuring consistency with the country's environmental, developmental, and economic priorities to ultimately secure a sustainable and safe environment for future generations.
Participants emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration among various stakeholders and intensifying collective efforts to confront environmental challenges, especially amid the accelerating pace of climate change and its impact on ecosystems.

