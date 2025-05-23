Veterinary Diagnostics Market To Reach Nearly $6 Billion By 2029 -- Kalorama Information

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a surge in global pet ownership and growing concerns around zoonotic diseases, the veterinary diagnostics sector is entering a new era of growth and innovation. According to Kalorama Information's 2025 report The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 8th Edition , the market is projected to grow from approximately $4 billion in 2024 to nearly $6 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) approaching 6%. This essential resource delivers in-depth analysis of both companion and food animal diagnostics across major global regions. "The potential of the overall companion animal health and diagnostics markets is premised on the power of the human-animal bond. Today's pet owners view animals as family, and that mindset is reshaping expectations around diagnostics and care delivery-driving real, sustained demand," said Mary Anne Crandall, Senior Analyst at Kalorama Information. "Meanwhile, food animal diagnostics are essential not only for maintaining industry productivity but also for safeguarding public health. By identifying zoonotic diseases-such as TSE, influenza, salmonellosis, and others-before they can spread to humans, these diagnostics play a critical role in national and international disease surveillance programs. Monitoring pathogens in live animals, carcasses, and their environments helps ensure a safer food supply and a healthier population." Key Findings: Rapid Growth in Companion & Food Animal Testing Companion Animal Diagnostics

Clinical chemistry platforms lead the market, followed by infectious disease immunodiagnostics and hematology.

In-clinic analyzers are on the rise as veterinarians increasingly seek rapid, reliable diagnostics to enhance patient care and capture new revenue streams. The companion animal diagnostics market demonstrated good growth in most regional market segments. Revenues in Asia Pacific rebounded, and Latin American markets experienced widespread demand, exceeding market performance compared to previous years. The U.S. remains the dominant market, while Canada, Australia, and China present high-growth opportunities. Food Animal Diagnostics

With a market surpassing $1 billion, food animal testing is driven by surveillance for diseases like swine and avian influenza, particularly in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Immunodiagnostic and molecular assays are the dominant test types, addressing biosecurity, herd health, and international trade concerns. Technologies Driving Innovation The report highlights the impact of:

Point-of-care (POC) analyzers, enabling real-time testing during veterinary visits.

Molecular diagnostics (PCR, microarrays) now common in both in-clinic and lab settings. Human-clinical diagnostic crossover, adapting technologies like ELISAs, lateral flow, and automated hematology analyzers for animal health. Strategic Value for Industry Stakeholders This market research report provides actionable insights to:

Diagnostic & IVD companies: Identify fast-growing test segments and target geographies.

Investors & PE firms: Assess risk-reward opportunities in a growing animal health sector.

Veterinary hospital networks: Justify investments in in-clinic testing infrastructure. Public health agencies: Monitor zoonotic disease trends and inform livestock disease management programs. Solving Industry Challenges

Pain Point How the Report Helps Fragmented data on animal diagnostics Consolidates global data by species, test type, and region Uncertainty in R&D priorities Reveals demand trends and technology adoption drivers M&A and expansion ambiguity Identifies growth niches and potential acquisition targets Justifying capital investment Provides manufacturer-level revenue estimates and forecasts

About the Report

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 8th Edition provides detailed market sizing and five-year forecasts through 2029 for:



Companion animals (pets, horses) across clinical chemistry, hematology, infectious disease, molecular, urinalysis, and non-infectious immunodiagnostics. Food animals (livestock and production animals), with coverage of infectious disease testing, zoonotic surveillance, and emerging biosecurity technologies.

The report incorporates both primary interviews with veterinary diagnostic executives and secondary research from industry reports, company filings, and veterinary literature. Global focus includes the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, India, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.

Get the Report Today

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 8th Edition is available now at:



About Kalorama Information

Kalorama Information, part of the Science and Medicine Group, is a leading publisher of market research in in vitro diagnostics, biotechnology, and medical devices. For over 20 years, Kalorama has delivered trusted intelligence to help healthcare organizations make informed decisions.

SOURCE Kalorama Information

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED