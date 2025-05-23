Veterinary Diagnostics Market To Reach Nearly $6 Billion By 2029 -- Kalorama Information
Pain Point
|
How the Report Helps
|
Fragmented data on animal diagnostics
|
Consolidates global data by species, test type, and region
|
Uncertainty in R&D priorities
|
Reveals demand trends and technology adoption drivers
|
M&A and expansion ambiguity
|
Identifies growth niches and potential acquisition targets
|
Justifying capital investment
|
Provides manufacturer-level revenue estimates and forecasts
About the Report
The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 8th Edition provides detailed market sizing and five-year forecasts through 2029 for:
-
Companion animals (pets, horses) across clinical chemistry, hematology, infectious disease, molecular, urinalysis, and non-infectious immunodiagnostics.
Food animals (livestock and production animals), with coverage of infectious disease testing, zoonotic surveillance, and emerging biosecurity technologies.
The report incorporates both primary interviews with veterinary diagnostic executives and secondary research from industry reports, company filings, and veterinary literature. Global focus includes the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, India, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.
About Kalorama Information
Kalorama Information, part of the Science and Medicine Group, is a leading publisher of market research in in vitro diagnostics, biotechnology, and medical devices. For over 20 years, Kalorama has delivered trusted intelligence to help healthcare organizations make informed decisions.
